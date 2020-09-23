After a video surfaced on social media showing University of Kansas sorority members in Kappa Delta using anti-Asian rhetoric, the Multicultural Greek Council announced it will pause all efforts of collaboration with the KU Panhellenic Association until work is done to make Greek life a safe space for all identities.
MGC condemns the actions of the women in the video, it said in a statement from the organization. The women in the video were former Kappa Delta President Jackie Hitt, former Vice President of Membership Maddie Hissong and a senior in the sorority. They are no longer in the Zeta Epsilon chapter, after they were either removed from their position or left.
“While these people have since been expelled from membership, we want to clarify we condemn these actions and cannot condone any relationship with the University of Kansas Panhellenic Council, including Kappa Delta sorority, until we see genuine and intentional efforts towards change,” MGC said in its statement.
The video from Kappa Delta was posted on the Strip Your Letters Instagram page, an account made by Panhellenic women at KU with the goal of dismantling discrimination in the Greek system.
MGC is the governing board for the sororities and fraternities affiliated with cultural or multicultural focuses. It includes Lambda Phi Epsilon, an Asian American fraternity; Sigma Psi Zeta, a multicultural progressive sorority; Phi Iota Alpha, a Latino fraternity; and Kappa Delta Chi, a Latina sorority.
“We cannot ignore this instance of blatant racism enacted by members of a fellow council,” MGC said in its statement. “We will no longer be silent and tolerate the racism expressed by members of a fellow council that directly targets a community many of our members identify with.”
Strip Your Letters was formed after KU PHA did not explicitly say “Black lives matter,” while acknowledging the movement. PHA released a statement acknowledging the organization as predominantly white and pledging to work toward making meaningful change in the organization.
In July, PHA announced it would begin making lasting changes through recruitment practices, membership education and policy change, and in connecting with various KU communities.
“We acknowledge the attempts made by the KU Panhellenic Council to better themselves regarding social justice activity and awareness; however, it is abundantly evident there is extensive work to do,” MGC said in its statement. “Until work is done to create a space where all identities feel safe and valued and it is clear to all that identities such as ours and others matter, we cannot in good conscience subject our members to such relationship.”
In a previous statement to the Kansan about the video from Kappa Delta, PHA President Brenne Ernst said the organization does not condone "behavior of xenophobia and racism" from any PHA members and is taking steps to address those acts.
"The Panhellenic community must do better," Ernst said in the email. "Although, this instance does not reflect the true values of our organizations nor does it represent what our community stands for, it is an example of the obvious work that remains to be done in addressing xenophobia and racism that exist within our organizations."
The Kansan reached out to Ernst for another comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.