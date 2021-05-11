Naismith Hall, though adjacent to the University of Kansas, is technically off-campus housing, according to KU Housing. KU’s Director of Licensing informed the off-campus dwelling in early April that any wording on Naismith Hall’s website that depicted the building as on-campus housing must be changed.
KU’s Director of Housing, Sarah Waters, said that there has been confusion on the building’s location before.
“Naismith’s location has been misrepresented at times and has been called on-campus and it is not,” Waters said. “We have processes at KU that we follow to ask people to stop that because we want that clarification for our students and our families. We work through the appropriate legal channels and offices to issue letters to do this.”
Naismith Hall’s Community Manager, Jennifer Grzegorzewski, said Bromley Group sold the building to Emmett Group in February of 2021. The building is now run by Cardinal Group Management.
Grzegorzewski said when she was made aware that the website was in need of an update to clarify that Naismith is in fact off-campus, she went in and made the necessary edits.
“Naismith, although considered off campus, resides on the edge of campus with a favorable walking distance to buildings like Capitol Federal, Allen Fieldhouse and the Rec Center,” Grzegorzewski said.
Waters said it is important for the line between on and off campus to be clarified.
“We have historically had situations where people call us to ask about Naismith Hall or Hawks Pointe, especially those buildings that are right around campus,” Waters said. “We just tell them that those aren’t affiliated with our office.”
Waters said confusion like this can happen with off-campus properties like rentals and Greek houses too. Though they may house a recognized student organization, she said they do have their own house corporation, budget models and leases.
“To really understand who had jurisdiction of certain areas, it’s a learning curve,” Waters said. “KU’s campus is kind of a zigzag all around. All of those fraternity and sorority houses, those are not technically on campus. They are on private property, but immediately across the street from a KU owned and operated facility.”
Grzegorzewski said that in her opinion there are benefits to living off campus too that she wants to remind students of.
“A major thing that has brought in students to Naismith was that they do not have the unknown of housing groups and hoping to get a certain room,” Grzegorzewski said. “Once they sign [a Naismith contract], they are assured a spot.”
Naismith contracts are also full 10-month leases at no extra cost nor require special arrangements to stay over winter break, Grzegorzewski said.
“This is their home from August thirteenth to May thirty-first,” Grzegorzewski said. “We have 10-month leases. They don’t pay anything extra for it and they are not stuck in a 12-month lease like an off-campus apartment. It’s a good middle ground between a dorm and an apartment.”
Waters said KU Housing offers something most off-campus housing options cannot. KU Housing works with students when it comes to signing contracts and are also understanding if students need to break them, Waters said.
“We are flexible if somebody is going to study abroad or get an internship and needs to break their contract,” Waters said. “We are even flexible with folks even when life happens such as family emergencies and illness.”
Naismith played a unique role this year, serving as a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation building for students that were exposed or contracted the virus.
Grzegorzewski said in July of 2020, students that were planning on living in Naismith Hall for the 2020-2021 school year unfortunately were told that they no longer could live in the building.
“We are ready to move forward from the stigma of being the ‘COVID dorm,’” Grzegorzewski said. “There are no longer any students quarantining in the building and we are moving forward with renovations. Respectfully, now we really want our focus to be on the new experiences.”
Naismith is now renting out about half of its capacity in the fall as new renovations to the building are expected to finish August 13, Grzegorzewski said. They are then aiming to finish the pool and each floor’s kitchen renovations by September 12.