Following a wind chill advisory for northeast Kansas from the National Weather Service, the University of Kansas Public Safety Office is calling on students to limit their time outdoors this week.
Andrew Foster, KU's emergency management coordinator, said Sunday that the university will continue to discuss the situation but expects to keep campus open.
“I think we can have a safe environment tomorrow [if we] open campus,” Foster said. “It appears that we'll continue moving forward with classes, [but] the wind chill is the one thing that we're watching.”
Because campus is likely to remain open, KU advised everyone to wear multiple layers and limit their time outside to no more than 15 minutes.
Foster said the main concern is people being outside for more than 30 minutes. But officials think the campus community can remain safe, as most of campus is accessible through the bus system.
“A big thing for tomorrow is making sure that there's plenty of bus traffic,” Foster said. “We've been out today, clearing sidewalks and roads on campus and getting more pretreat, salt and sand down, just making sure that everything is ready to go for tomorrow.”
The Weather Channel forecasts wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Sunday night through Tuesday. KU will continue to monitor the weather through the morning, but, as campus is likely to remain open, students and faculty are reminded to remain vigilant.