After an exhibit by a Native artist was vandalized at and stolen from the Spencer Museum of Art, Native students and faculty at the University of Kansas are asking for a permanent physical space on campus which will help them raise awareness of Indigenous culture.

The vandalized artwork, titled "Native Hosts" by artist Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, celebrates the Indigenous tribes of Kansas and the Lawrence area. The five panels are displayed outside the museum and include the colonial name of a location printed backward, and the original name of the tribe printed forward.

Four of the five panels were vandalized on Sept. 4, according to the KU Public Safety Office. One panel was stolen on Sept. 29, according to a message from KU administrators. The damaged and stolen artwork was recovered by campus police and fully refurbished and reinstalled on Oct. 13, according to the Spencer Museum.

University of Kansas students Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski, both 22, were charged in Douglas County District Court with theft of property of a value of at least $1,500 but less than $25,000, according to the Douglas County booking log.

The vandalism has deeply hurt Tweesna Mills, who is Eastern Shoshone-Yakama-Umatilla and a second year master's student in the department of Film and Media Studies from Olympia, Washington. She wants to see the perpetrators brought to justice.

"What they did was a representation of the continuous atrocities and generational traumas we endure every day — taking the space, taking the land, taking our culture," Mills said. "They did so much in that one act that it hurt me so much."

Associate journalism professor Rebekka Schlichting, a member of the Ioway Tribe who grew up in Sac and Fox Nation in Kansas and Nebraska, said there needs to be more space for Native people on campus and in Lawrence.

Schlichting, a descendent of the Delaware, Wichita, Cahto, Kaw, Cheyenne, and Sauk tribes, earned her undergraduate degree from KU in 2014, and joined the Journalism School in 2020. Since she returned to KU, she sees more diverse hiring and more active members of the First Nations Student Association (FNSA) on campus, Schlichting said.

KU’s student population is about 0.5% American Indian or Alaskan Native — or about 127 students, according to data from the university. About 2.7% of Lawrence residents identify as American Indian or Alaskan Native alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But she said there still isn't enough representation for Indigenous people on campus. She believes that while there were more events celebrating Indigenous People's Day on campus this year, the celebration is largely superficial, and there should be more substantive action, Schlichting said.

"There are so many times when people will say to me, 'Oh, I really want to work on this with Haskell,' but then does it actually get done? Most of the time, no," Schlichting said. "Why aren't people following through?"

Schlichting said she also continues to see the Native community be ignored in Lawrence. Walking down Massachusetts Street, for example, she sees an abundance of KU flags and signs, but no trace of Haskell Indian Nations University or the Native community.

There is also a lack of coverage in local news outlets of Haskell, and local leadership does not reflect the diverse Native population in Lawrence, Schlichting said.

Community organizer Ma’Ko’Quah Jones, a Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation citizen, ran for the Lawrence City Commission this year but did not win a seat. She earned roughly 4,000 votes, or about 13%, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Mills said she feels that the Indigenous community in Lawrence is well-established, but she doesn't feel the same acknowledgment on KU's campus.

"When you come back on campus, I feel like we have to make that space," Mills said. "I love Lawrence, it's very diverse, but there are some places like on KU's campus where we need to give more Indigenous space for us."

Schlichting and Mills both said they would like to see the Native community at KU have a permanent space on campus where they could meet, hold events, and share their culture.

"Just a room would be great — to have our space so we can sing our songs and feel free to express ourselves in a cultural way and in a healthy way so that we don't have to fight for these spaces or these places," Mills said.

The First Nations Student Association, which Mills co-chairs, currently holds meetings at changing locations each time they meet, because they have no permanent space for meetings. They reserve rooms across campus depending on what they want to accomplish at the meeting.

Following the vandalism, FNSA organized a protest to raise awareness about the vandalism and condemn the perpetrators. FNSA works to raise cultural awareness of Indigenous students on campus and establish a space where they can celebrate their heritage, Mills said.

"It's a way for us as Indigenous students to come together and collaborate and just be together," Mills said.

Mills said that more than anything, she wants to see more education on Native history so that people can understand Indigenous culture.

The University is aiming to build relationships that are beneficial for KU, Haskell and sovereign tribal nations in serving Native initiatives. The effort at KU is being led by Melissa Peterson, director of tribal relations. Numerous attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.

"You have to stay positive, being Indian. And staying who you are and just remembering that some people aren't gonna like it and some people are not going to understand it or want to understand it," Mills said. "But to know that we can still move forward with prayer and positivity that we'll be here. We know we're going to continue to be here and that the fight to be Indian will always be something that we'll have to do as Indian people."