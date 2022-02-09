Members of the union of graduate teaching assistants at the University of Kansas have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract, and declared a standstill in contract negotiations.
Graduate Teaching Assistant Coalition membership rejected the proposed contract by a margin of 91% in a ratification vote on Dec. 2, largely because GTAs wanted a higher wage increase than what KU proposed, said GTAC Grievance Chair Katie Hinders.
KU proposed maintaining a salary of $17,750 for GTAs until 2023, but added language that would include GTAs in wage raises if faculty and staff members at KU also received pay increases in that time period. GTAC proposed a yearly wage increase to reach a base pay of $24,000 by the 2023-24 academic year.
“While wage increases for all University employees are a priority for the University, GTAC’s proposed wage increase was simply not feasible given current fiscal conditions,” said Julie Thornton, director of employee relations at KU, in an email to GTAs.
With inflation rates in the United States at an all-time high — a roughly 7% increase in November from 2020 to 2021 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics —GTAC members saw KU’s proposal as a wage cut, said GTAC Negotiations Chair Zach Madison.
“The last raise we got was in the summer of 2020. Well, the inflation rate since then is nearly 8% so that effectively means we’ve taken an 8% cut,” Madison said. “I think we just deserve to be compensated like the professional teachers that we are, and not only because of the fact that we bring in a lot of tuition dollars but I’d like to think that at least many of our GTAs provide a very good education for students.”
In the email sent to GTAs, Thornton said KU never proposed a 3-year wage freeze “contrary to what GTAC has tweeted,” she said, referencing posts from the GTAC Twitter account about negotiations.
KU and GTAC did not reach an agreement on wages due to university budget concerns, said KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson in an email to the Kansan.
In GTAC’s biennial contract negotiations with KU, members of the union’s negotiations team always fight for wage increases. GTAC asked KU for a wage increase of $2,000 per academic year, reaching $24,000 after three years, Madison said.
During the last round of negotiations in 2018, KU and GTAC agreed on an incremental wage increase from $16,250 during the 2018-2019 academic year to $17,750 during the 2020-2021 academic year.
The contract negotiations started on Sept. 23, 2020, and are still ongoing, making this round of negotiations the longest the union has ever seen.
After over a year of negotiating with KU, GTAC decided to vote on the proposed contract to the entire membership after getting “the best and final offers from KU,” Hinders said. KU and GTAC agreed to file a joint petition to declare impasse in negotiations, after GTAC members voted against the contract.
An impasse was declared once before in KU and GTAC’s contract negotiations in 2006, when KU refused to lift a 10-semester teaching limit for GTAs. A neutral federal mediator was brought in after months of protests to continue negotiations in 2006.
During impasse proceedings, a neutral mediator will go through recordings and notes from the negotiations process to determine a recommendation for both parties on how to move forward. Ultimately, KU will have its final say in what contract to implement, Hinders said.
Barcomb-Peterson said KU would participate in impasse proceedings in good faith and “with the hope of reaching an eventual agreement.” In the meantime, GTAs will be employed at KU under the current contract, ratified in 2018.
GTAC also argued for arbitration in its grievance process with KU and better access to health insurance for GTAs, Hinders said. Members of the union hosted a solidarity rally Dec. 9 as they waited for KU’s response to their rejection of the proposed contract.
“I’m excited to continue to build GTA power and also to continue to talk with admin,” Hinders said. “If we can’t fix this here now, then what’s the future of academia?”