The University of Kansas administration and the KU Graduate Teaching Assistants Coalition held a hearing in front of a Kansas Department of Labor fact-finder on Friday, in an effort to settle an impasse over pay for GTAs.
In December 2021, GTAC and University administration reached an agreement on everything except wages. The administration proposed a $17,750 wage base until 2023, while GTAC proposed a base pay of $24,000 by 2023.
The MIT Living Wage Calculator puts forth a living wage for an adult working 40 hours a week, which was used by both sides to make their respective argument. The calculator puts the current living wage for a single working adult with no dependents as $14.19 an hour, or $29,520 a year. Working 20 hours a week at that wage, the average required by the university, for 32 weeks, the length of both the fall and spring terms of the 2021-22 academic school year, comes out to $9,081.60. GTAs currently make $17,750 for a full academic year, or about $27.73 an hour based on working 20 hours a week for 32 weeks.
During the hearing, which the public could attend but not record, each side presented their case to Henry Cox, a fact-finder employed by the Kansas Department of Labor.
GTAC Union representatives presented first, saying that the current wage was unlivable. Three GTAs testified for the union. Adam Rodger, a GTA and PhD candidate of History, described his living conditions on the salary provided by KU as “unlivable.”
“Our experiences are by no means unique,” Rodger said. “These are common experiences among graduate students in my experience.”
Nhung Nquyen, a GTA and PhD student with the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, said that where she's from, money isn’t a common topic.
“Money is not something we talk about a lot [in Vietnam]...but we can not make ends meet,” Nquyen said.
Elise Higgins, a GTA and PhD candidate of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, rounded out the union witnesses and said she was thousands of dollars in debt with medical bills because of fertility care while she attempted to become pregnant after a miscarriage, and that any pay raise would be able to help her pay off that debt.
On the University's side, Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt said that there simply was not enough money in the budget to give the GTAs the raise they were asking for right now.
“Whenever someone comes up to me and says they want to raise something, I always ask, ‘What do you want to cut?’” DeWitt said.
DeWitt did say, however, that down the line, once the budget had stabilized, he and other members of administration were willing to revisit the issue.
“The goal…is to never have another budget cut,” DeWitt said.
GTAs conduct research for the University and are the next generation of scholars, GTAC President Andrew Kustodowicz said in an interview before Friday’s hearing.
“It just doesn't seem right that GTAs make all of this money for KU, then have to [live] so far under the poverty line,” Kustodowicz said. “Where's this money going? And why is it not going back to the people that helped generate it?”
The meeting lasted approximately three hours. Cox will now review all the facts and make a recommendation based on what was presented, and from several exhibits that were presented before the meeting.
Abdullah Al-Awhad contributed reporting.