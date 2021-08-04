A new community center for queer and trans youth will be opening this fall in Lawrence. The community center, Haus of McCoy, will be located in a residential home at 1046 New Hampshire Street, with the hopes of providing resources to middle-and-high-school-aged queer and trans people, particularly those of color.
Founder and Executive Director of Haus of McCoy, Cody Charles, began to develop the idea of the community center earlier this year after realizing there are no resources to support queer and trans youth in Lawrence. Charles worked at The University of Kansas for 15 years, most of that time at the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
“It makes me sad, when I think about queer and trans youth and how much violence they have to put up with, from their peers, and even from adults and the community in general,” Charles said. “And so, if queer and trans folks are worried about surviving, they're not dreaming, they're not creating, and all those things make this world better and stronger and more honest and truthful.”
Haus of McCoy was named after one of Charles' mentors, Dr. Sheltreese McCoy, a figure in the higher education world, specifically at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Sheltreese McCoy supported and worked to create resources for queer and trans college students. McCoy passed away in 2018.
“She taught me a lot about healing, making sense of trauma, pleasure, and centering your own joy, and respecting your body, and living free, outside of white supremacy,” Charles said. “I really thought through that this is a way to honor her and her work is to have her be the namesake of the organization. So that's where we get the Haus of McCoy.”
The center will focus on education, emergency relief and housing stability, according to the Haus of McCoy website.
“At Haus of McCoy, we're gonna do programs throughout the year, and that means bringing in speakers, and folks who can build community with the queer trans youth here in Lawrence, that they can explore what it means to be queer and trans,” Charles said. “And so some of that work in our community, it just doesn't happen for queer trans youth.”
Charles wants Haus of McCoy to be a safe and brave space of discovery, exploration, practice, and learning. Charles could not give exact plans for the center because the youth will decide what happens with each room.
“We want them to create the space as they are the folks who know the needs,” Charles said.
Haus of McCoy envisions mutual aid in the form of raising money to give out to those who are in need within the community, specifically queer and trans folk. Charles hopes of acquiring other properties around Lawrence to utilize as emergency housing for queer and trans youth.
In terms of education, Charles said Haus of McCoy would offer community education.
“While most education will center on the queer and trans youth understanding and learning about themselves, they will have some community education, as I plan on doing workshops for parents or guardians of queer and trans youth,” Charles said. “And hopefully that helps the community become stronger and stronger.”
While some folks in the Lawrence community have lent Charles a helping hand in these first few months, Charles remains the sole employee of Haus of McCoy.
“I will say that currently I am the sole employee of Haus of McCoy, and my identities are Black, fat, trans, disabled human being,” Charles said. “Those are important to name and make sense of, and we have to pay attention to not only the optics of what it looks like to have just one person laboring and that person being lots of minoritized identities, but also that, in reality, there's not tons I can do just by myself without hurting my own mental and emotional being.”
Besides donations going directly to resources for Haus of McCoy, donations could be used to hire more employees for the center, they said.
“There are few positions that I would love to have, but I don't want to put myself in a position that I'm saying these positions, and then folks hold me accountable to those positions, because needs can change,” Charles said. “I know I need more help, and that is mostly what I am fundraising for.”
Charles asks that college students, and the youth of Lawrence, have conversations with people in their lives who have the resources to give to Haus of McCoy.
“I find that folks with money in the community aren't necessarily looking to talk to me,” Charles said. “And so I'm hoping that the youth of Lawrence will have conversations with their parents or guardians.”
Charles said Lawrence has a “hoarding problem,” especially among white folks in the community.
“I know that there are a lot of resources here and a lot of money here,” Charles said. “And a lot of that belongs to white folks, and I think white folks have an issue with giving. I think white folks are used to performing.”
As of now, the most marginalized folks are the folks who are giving to the Haus of McCoy, Charles said.
“I am very, very happy with the money that we've gotten thus far,” Charles said.” And what I mean by that is, we've gotten money from the community, specifically the folks who are within the queer and trans community. We've had some good support, particularly from Black and Brown and trans folks. And we've had support from poor folks, all of these minoritized folks. And so I've had folks give $15 where I know that that was a significant amount of their income.”
Charles said another way for college students to help the Haus of McCoy is by volunteering.
“I need college students to apply to be volunteers, specifically queer and trans college students, specifically Black and Brown queer and trans college students,” Charles said.
Charles said those who want to volunteer should contact Haus of McCoy through the contact tab on its website. Those who contact Haus of McCoy for volunteer opportunities will be added to a list and can expect training sessions.
“We will have very high expectations for volunteers, as we don't want anyone doing damage to queer and trans folk, because there are some people who should not be near them,” Charles said.
Charles also hopes to make connections with college athletes.
“So if we can get any connections with athletes, athletes who want to volunteer, because I also want to start a conversation around what it means to be a trans athlete at this time, that's a big conversation happening right now,” Charles said.