Members of the University of Kansas Faculty Senate brought to light new concerns about the draft of a university-wide academic workload policy being considered at KU during their meeting Thursday.

Some of the issues presented at the meeting involved the way the policy defines what an academic workload includes.

Under the terms of the policy draft, the Lawrence campus must seek to maintain an average teaching workload over the next three years of a certain number of organized sections and a certain number of student credit hours per school year as a university — the exact numbers of which are still up for determination.

The policy draft, which was first revealed at a Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting earlier this month, is being discussed because the Kansas Board of Regents has expressed interest in implementing an academic workload policy at KU.

However, Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne said this isn’t a good policy in part because there is no way to accurately define tenured and tenure-track faculty’s academic workload in a way that fully encompasses all that they do with their time.

“However we define it, we will disadvantage some,” Lequesne said. “I don’t think there’s a metric that meaningfully measures what we do across campus.”

Other Fac-Ex members also had concerns with the policy defining their academic workload by the number of student credit hours and organized sections they teach.

Fac-Ex member Barbara Kerr said faculty’s supervised practice, such as time spent with students in studios, labs and practicum, can’t be accounted for accurately in terms of credit hours.

“Our people who are supervising, whether it’s architectural studios or whether it’s a counseling practicum, are putting in many hours that could not possibly be counted in the credit hours,” Kerr said. “The vast majority of the public and probably a lot of the regents understand teaching as a professor standing in front of a lecture hall, which captures a small amount of what we’re actually doing."

Fac-Ex member Nathaniel Brunsell said the time he spends mentoring students one-on-one would not be accounted for in the policy’s definition of an academic workload.

“A lot of our teaching duties go to advising graduate students,” Brunsell said. “Even if those students aren’t in those classes, I’m still actively involved with mentoring those students.”

Fac-Ex member Jeffrey Hall, who is a part of the group working on this draft, said a university-wide average goal would give departments more flexibility to work with issues that might impact their workload averages, such as low enrollment.

“If we do have to come up with something that has some number, I think there is an argument to be made that doing it at a university-level mean may actually be the best strategy towards doing so with all the caveats mentioned by this group and others,” Hall said.

A section of the policy more accurately defining and explaining what is part of a faculty member’s academic workload would be something to consider putting into the next draft, Hall said.

“We are at least going to come with a list of all the other ways we teach and all the other hours of labor that we put in that are teaching related,” he said.

Another concern brought up was the section of the policy that says the workload of each faculty member must be provided in their faculty evaluation plans.

Fac-Ex member Justin Blumenstiel said he didn’t think it was fair to review a faculty member’s performance based on their workload, which isn’t necessarily in their control. He said an expected drop in enrollment is a factor that could lessen their workload and doesn’t think they should be penalized for things like this decreasing how much they teach.

“I am fearful that we put some numbers in here, and then there are factors outside of the faculty, which are larger demographic trends, that get baked in and then come back and hit us hard in the end,” Blumenstiel said.

Brunsell agreed and said faculty should not be penalized for things out of their control.

“Given particularly that a lot of tenured and tenure-track faculty don’t necessarily have control over what they’re teaching, they then don’t have control over those student credit hours in those classes,” Brunsell said.

However, Fac-Ex member and Vice Provost for Faculty Development Chris Brown said the purpose of including faculty’s workload in their evaluation is to give them a role in figuring out what their workload actually ends up being.

The focus on tenured and tenure-track faculty in the policy was also an issue for some in the Faculty Senate. Hall said the number of faculty has been declining, and as a consequence, the ratio of classes taught by faculty has also gone down, which could affect their workloads.

Fac-Ex member John Hoopes said because of this, he sees a trend in shifting the responsibility of student credit hours and large courses at KU to non-tenured faculty who cost the University less, but can generate more student credit hours. He said he is concerned the policy does not take these non-tenured instructors into account when calculating the average.

“By not including information on them, what we are essentially doing is delivering metrics that show that we are far more highly compensated for far fewer student credit hours, and you can guess what’s going to be done with that information,” Hoopes said.

Brown said they are in the stage of getting feedback from as many different areas as they can right now to determine how best to revise the draft. However, some Fac-Ex members said they have doubts as to whether or not their revisions would be accepted by the University or KBOR.

“Will this work as an educational tool, or will we just be sent back to the drawing board to come up with some actual policy?” Fac-Ex member Nick Syrett said.

Lequesne said he agreed and it would be hard to make the policy as all-encompassing as they want to without making it really expansive.

Fac-Ex member Corey Maley said he is of the opinion that the right response is to scrap the whole policy and tell KBOR that an academic workload policy is not something they can do. He said they don’t need a document to explain what they spend their time doing.

“If their base concern is that we are not doing our job or something, we are more than happy to educate them, but we can do that separately,” Maley said.

However, Hall said he thinks the best approach is to have some involvement in the policy-making so they can have their input heard before any final decisions are made by KBOR on the matter.

“I fear non-action," Hall said. I would only say that if we are going to choose as a body to not support any policy, we need to have a pretty strong claim as to why."