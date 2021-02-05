A Kansas resident in Ellis County has contracted the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.1.7., according to a release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
An investigation is being conducted to determine how the individual may have contracted the variant of the coronavirus, as well as if anyone else was exposed to the virus. 33 U.S. states identified the emerging variant in their population.
“This finding does not change our public health recommendations,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said. “We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”
While this strand of the virus was first reported in the U.S. at the end of 2020, reports from the UK show that this variant spreads quicker through the population than the first wave did.
Douglas County’s Unified Command leadership approved an initial plan of distribution for COVID-19 vaccines to those in the phase two grouping at the end of January.
“Doses right now are extremely limited based on the supply. Given that everyone in phase two is considered critical and a priority, each group will receive an allocation of doses every week,” Director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Dan Partridge said. “We understand that this means not every group will receive a large allocation with the current scarcity of vaccine, but this approach allows us to move through phase two together.”
According to this proposal, approximately 30,000 to 40,000 Douglas County residents could fit the qualifications for the Phase 2 group and receive the vaccine. As of Feb. 4, 198,350 people have been vaccinated in the state of Kansas.