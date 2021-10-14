Audrey Coleman, a nine-year veteran of the Dole Institute of Politic’s leadership team, has been named the new director of the institute, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced via email Wednesday. Coleman will begin her new role within the Dole Institute Nov. 29.
At the beginning of the school year, Girod announced the CEO of Susan G. Komen Kansas and Western Missouri, Erica Terry, would join the University of Kansas as director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics.
In a statement released Oct. 5, Girod said Terry decided to “pursue different opportunities” and KU was working to find a new director.
Coleman, who is currently the institute’s associate director, had previously served as archivist for Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole.
“Throughout her tenure at the Dole Institute, Audrey has created transformative programs that have reached audiences and institutions across the region and nation,” Girod said in his statement. “Additionally, Audrey’s long history with Senator Bob Dole and Senator Elizabeth Dole position her to effectively lead the institute and continue its mission to promote civic participation and civil discourse in a bipartisan manner.”
Coleman built partnerships with the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum; Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement at Drake University; the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate; the Virginia Museum of History and Culture; and many other congressional, community and cultural organizations nationwide, Girod said.
Both Bob and Elizabeth Dole expressed their confidence in Coleman as she transitions to her new role.
“We have known and worked with Audrey for many years, and she personifies everything the institute stands for,” Senator Bob Dole said. “She is a proven leader, a gifted and strategic thinker, and a wonderful person. We remain optimistic about the future of the institute with Audrey at the helm. She is a tremendous asset.”