The new University of Kansas assistant vice provost for employee growth, development, accessibility and inclusion, Jeff Chasen, hopes to focus on accessibility and inclusion, as well as employee growth and development during his time at KU, he said.

Chasen started the job at the beginning of the fall semester, after efforts were made earlier this year to reimagine how KU’s Human Resource Management can support employees said Mike Rounds, the Human Resources vice provost for operations.

Previously, Chasen headed the Office of Integrity and Compliance for the KU.

Chasen will now focus on realigning and combining several areas within Human Resources Management, Rounds said. He will also work to grow accessibility partnerships within the community, oversee ADA accommodation inquiries and provide training and events on campus and within the community.

“My main focus will be to partner with our provost and chief HR officer in the development of an unprecedented employee growth initiative for the entire KU workforce, including faculty, staff and our students – certainly graduate students as well as undergraduate student employees,” Chasen said.

The department needs to recognize and reflect that employees are its most valuable resource, investing in them as they invest in the university as a whole and in students and stakeholders, he said.

“My hope is that we find a way to create benefits for each and every employee," Chasen said. "Ideally, they stay at KU a long time but, regardless, one of the benefits of working at KU should be that you become better prepared to pursue your dreams and to make a difference in the world, just as we endeavor to do for our students.”

Alexis Chojnacki, a sophomore studying business management on the human resources track, said she thinks more training would help her and her fellow student employees feel more supported.

“I feel like they throw a lot of people in without, really, knowledge of what they’re doing and expect all managers above us to know all the questions,” said Chojnacki, who works part time as a sales representative in retail on campus.

Chojnacki also does not feel as if she could reach out to her higher-ups due to miscommunication between Human Resources and her bosses, she said.

“They emailed me when I got hired here that I would be making more money than I am actually getting paid through Human Resources and then I contacted my manager about that and she had no idea,” she said. “So there’s a lot of miscommunication I think between people.”

An important part of Chasen’s new role is serving as the director of the ADA Resource Center for Equity and Accessibility, he said. More broadly, his long-standing focus on inclusion in collaboration with larger diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts would be part of his tasks, he said.

“In particular, I am focused on growth, development and support of employees with marginalized and underrepresented identities,” Chasen said.

Chasen will also create and maintain a national presence for KU as a recognized leader in accessibility, disability and inclusion, Rounds said. Chasen will lead efforts to elevate and sustain employee experience and engagement with a focus on learning, development, growth and retention to reinforce the Jayhawk brand as a preferred employer.

“An initiative like this is always a work in progress, and I hope that this work will continue long after my time at KU,” Chasen said. “That said, I do have ambitious goals, and I would like to create an 'academy within the academy' concept for the benefit of each and every KU employee.”

Part of that ambition is to have a “first version” of that concept in place for the next academic year, Chasen said.

“Overall, this work is essential to creating an exceptional learning community and, ultimately, a community of care,” he said.

Nothing worthwhile ever comes easy, however, KU’s strength in collaboration will come in handy, Chasen said. There are a lot of subject matter experts throughout campus who can be a meaningful part of his work, he said.

Angie Loving, who was previously the associate director of human resources for recruiting and compensation, will now take on the role of assistant vice provost of strategic planning, talent, total rewards and operations.

Loving will help define KU’s strategy and approach to human resources management operational excellence through talent, compensation, benefits, ADA compliance and university employee value propositions, Rounds said.

She will also lead HR partnerships with shared services and employment metrics, as well as work with Chasen and other KU partners to train and communicate the change processes in order to grow a climate of inclusion and belonging.

Chasen’s door, phone and screen are open as much as possible given the amount of work he faces, he said

“I invite anyone with an idea or aspiration to reach out to me,” Chasen said. “Actually, I’ve already heard from so many folks who are ready to get to work, and so am I.”