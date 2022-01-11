After a COVID-19 infection uptick due to the omicron variant, Douglas County reinstituted a county-wide mask mandate that brings safety precautions back to the University of Kansas campus. In addition to a standing campus-wide mask mandate announced by Chancellor Douglas Girod, visitors to Allen Fieldhouse are now required to wear masks inside the building.

The Iowa State game on January 11th was the first game to enforce the mask mandate, with precautions like signs reading “Masks Required” held by ushers monitoring the attendees scattered through the arena.

In an email to the KU community on Jan. 7th, Chancellor Girod said the return to wearing masks inside Allen Fieldhouse was due to the county mandate, and asked people to cooperate. If attendees did not adhere to the mask mandate, Chancellor Girod said all concession stands in Allen Fieldhouse would be closed.

“We are concerned about mask policy compliance in Allen Fieldhouse, where mask wearing waned during the fall semester. I want to be very clear how important it is that fans adhere to the mask policy within Allen Fieldhouse, beginning with our next women’s home game Saturday, Jan. 8, versus Oklahoma, and our men’s game Tuesday, Jan. 11, versus Iowa State,” Girod said. “The reality is, if the situation in our county continues to deteriorate, and if mask wearing continues to be a challenge inside the Fieldhouse, likely next steps include closing concessions and reducing fan attendance for men’s basketball games.”

On the same day, KU Athletics released a new mask policy, which followed stricter protocols than the previous policy introduced in August. With the new policy, fans are given three “strikes” for non-compliance with the mask policy before they are ejected from the stadium, whereas in August fans were allowed to stay in the building with no masks.

There was a noticeably higher police presence in the stadium on Tuesday, with officers from Overland Park, Lawrence, and KU’s force present. When asked to comment, patrolling officers referred the Kansan to each forces’ media relations department.

Fans and employees attending Tuesday’s game shared a wide range of opinions on the mask mandate. Rachel Ditt, a senior from St. Louis majoring in architecture, said she does not believe the mask mandate is worth it.

“I am personally not happy with the mask mandate,” Ditt said. “I don’t think that the masks we wear are that helpful and I don’t feel like COVID is a huge risk for us, especially since we are all vaccinated or for the most part, the population is vaccinated.”

Catherine Hanselman, a senior studying biochemistry from St. Louis, disagrees. She said she was surprised Allen Fieldhouse did not already have a mask mandate in effect.

“I mean, technically they were required, but I have been to a few games where literally none of the students were wearing masks,” Hanselman said. “We’re all so close together, and we’re all screaming and breathing on each other, so it doesn’t make sense not to wear them.”

Kaden Henley, a senior double major in business analytics and supply chain management, agreed with Hanselman on the importance of following the mandate.

“Especially with the surge of cases, not just around here, but everywhere, I think it’s probably necessary and the proper thing to do to keep everyone safe,” Henley said.

Some fans are neither for nor against the Allen Fieldhouse mandate. Jaden Schmidt, a junior from Fredonia studying exercise science, said he was ambivalent to the mask mandate.

“I don’t think it’s worth enforcing because there are so many people that you would have to enforce that against,” Schmidt said. “I think I’d say that they just gotta try and do what they think is best for the health and safety of others.”

Non-students and alumni were also for the mandate. Michelle Smith, a fan and Lawrence resident, said she was for the mandate.

“As long as I get to see the Jayhawks play, I’m all for it,” Smith said. “If it’s for the safety of the players and the team, and the students and everyone, absolutely.”

KU alumna Angie Livingston agreed with Smith.

“I think it’s worth enforcing it right now until things calm down and we get a better handle on it,” Livingston said. “I think it’s a great thing, because then everyone can still come, feel safe, and we can still cheer loud with our masks on.”

Employees at the stadium remained hopeful of attendees' compliance with the mandate. Christopher Wilson, an usher for Allen Fieldhouse at Tuesday’s game, said the mandate did not concern him.

“I’m not worried about enforcing it because I feel like if people still want to come to games, they’ll follow the rules and wear masks,” Wilson said.

Jackson Myers, a fellow usher present at Tuesday’s game, agreed.

“No. I feel like everyone will follow the rules,” Myers said.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.