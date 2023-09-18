Members and family of the University of Kansas’ former Western Civilization program reunited in the third floor hallway of Bailey Hall on Sept. 15 to dedicate a plaque commemorating the program. The location was the site of the office for the Humanities and Western Civilization Program for 21 years.
The Western Civilization program was created in 1945 and merged with the humanities program in 1997. Now, western civilization falls under the classics department.
Until the introduction of the KU Core in 2013, most undergraduate students were required to take Western Civilization, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.
“Western civ was dedicated to thinking big about the important things in our society,” Professor Emeritus Mike Shaw said in a speech.
Professor Emeritus of Philosophy Jim Woelfel and Antha Cotten-Spreckelmeyer, an associate director at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, planned the event.
“It’s a small and inadequate token of public remembrance – the result of my feeling that I wanted to do something by way of a reminder and a record that the humanities and the western civilization programs existed,” Woelfel said in a speech. “That for 77 years they were an integral part of undergraduate education at KU.”
In attendance were long-standing members of the program such as Emeritus Professor of French Ted Johnson, who worked at the University for 33 years and is the namesake of the Ted Johnson Interrelations of the Humanities and the Arts Award.
“We know, those of us who were in it, that it was just the best place – to work, to teach, to learn – for many years,” Cotten-Spreckelmeyer said in a speech.
A reception took place at Adams Alumni Center’s Seymour Pub following the dedication.