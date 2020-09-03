All Douglas County businesses with a liquor license will be required to stop serving alcohol after 9 p.m. and close all seating at 10 p.m. in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, local health officials announced Thursday afternoon. The order will be effective starting Friday.
After a public health order on July 3 closed all bars and nightclubs, leaders noticed an increase of COVID-19 cases stemming from establishments that served alcohol, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said in a press release. Health officials hope to limit exposure to the coronavirus by stopping alcohol sales in Douglas County businesses after 9 p.m.
“We believe our community has seen the effectiveness of public health orders that require masks and limit interactions in environments where risk for transmission of the virus is greatest,” said Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s local health officer, in the release. “This updated order is to help businesses and the public by providing clarity on how to host and act in these environments in a smart and safe way.”
Restaurants that do not serve alcohol do not need to close by 10 p.m. Restaurants can still offer carryout, curbside pickup and delivery after 10 p.m. of food items only.
The health order also requires businesses to not allow patrons to congregate at bars or counters, close off dance floors except to make room for more seating, limit mass gatherings to 45 people and occupancies at public places to 100 people.
The order extends the Douglas County mask mandate, keeping Douglas County in Phase 3 of the Smart and Safe Reopening Douglas County plan.
As of Thursday, Douglas County has reported at least 1,508 cases of the coronavirus, 531 of which are active, and confirmed eight deaths. Since Wednesday, the county has confirmed an additional 35 cases and one death.