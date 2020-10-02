The University of Kansas Edwards Campus’ new School of Professional Studies introduced its first class this fall, leadership said in a news release Sept. 10.
The School of Professional Studies, created in December 2019, is intended for working adults, part-time students, adult learners and transfer students, offering career-oriented programs that facilitate social mobility and equity, Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies, said in an email.
“We have been dedicated to addressing and meeting the diverse workforce and community needs,” Day said. “We have had a long history of serving adult learners and transfer students.”
The new school provides 25 undergraduate and graduate degrees, providing in-person, hybrid and online classes in a variety of programs — including information technology, public health and communication and American Sign Language and deaf studies.
It also provides programs designed for undergraduate and graduate students who have a prior college education.
“As part of [a] globally recognized network of KU campuses, we are uniquely positioned to offer the highest quality of instruction with continued innovation,” Day said.
Rachel Clay, a first-year student studying American Sign Language and deaf studies at KU Edwards, said she appreciates KU Edwards' learning accommodations during the pandemic.
“As a first-year student, [KU Edward’s] new school has introduced me to new opportunities,” Clay said. “Even though it is online, I feel like I am learning a lot from my professors.”
As Clay continues her academic career as a full-time worker, she said it has been difficult to manage her classes and her job, but she is still excited about her spring classes.
“I know KU Edwards is doing it’s best to assess all the needs of students during this time, especially for full-time working students,” Clay said. “I know KU Edwards has a lot of things planned in the future, and it’s exciting.”