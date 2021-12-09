The new Student Senate Rules and Regulations (SSRR) includes a provision that gives soft veto power to student housing organizations over rate increase proposals by KU Student Housing. Senate voted on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to approve this new constitution.

Article 14 of the SSRR requires that the All Scholarship Hall Council (ASHC) send a letter of intent to the Senate before housing rate proposals can be discussed at the Rights and Affairs Council.

The constitution will be amended to include the Association of University Residence Halls (AURH) and the Apartment Living Association (APLA) as soon as they register with the Student Involvement Center (SILC), McAdoo said.

“There's a couple student organizations that have kind of struggled with getting officially recognized this year by SILC just because of their new policies,” McAdoo said. “Once they are officially recognized, then they will also be added into the constitutional process as well.”

The new SSRR will add another senator who will be elected from the scholarship halls at large, which will double scholarship halls’ representation. Senators will be elected from the apartments and the residence halls as well.

Article 14 was written after the Student Senate passed resolution (2022-305). The resolution was a response to lack of student oversight over KU Student Housing rate proposals, said Wesley Cudney, the Student Rights Committee associate senator and the author of the resolution, in a Senate meeting on Nov. 10.

“This resolution basically tells the Board of Regents we, as Student Senate, are reasserting our right to represent students in the housing fee review,” he said. “The issue right now is that Student Housing has zero oversight from any actual student organization.”

Under a previous Senate administration, AURH, APLA and ASHC were delegated the responsibility to approve, deny or negotiate housing rate proposals with KU Student Housing, according to the resolution. Senate revoked these organizations’ delegation through this resolution.

“At K-State, it is a student government that does it over there rather than like a myriad of different smaller organizations,” Cudney said at the meeting. “We are essentially restoring that form back to KU from before we delegated to all these different smaller organizations that don't even exist anymore.”

Widespread controversy in ASHC regarding the resolution

The resolution reflects a strong antagonistic relationship between Cudney and the Senate on one hand, and student housing organizations and KU Student Housing on the other, ASHC President Carson Sevart said.

“Some members of even the Student Senate won't take a meeting with the author [Cudney],” he said. “There was good things that came out of the resolution. It was worded just very negatively.”

The ASHC has always been open to addressing any concerns that the Senate has about its functions, Sevart said. However, the Senate approved its resolution without coordinating with the ASHC.

“I did not particularly love that they didn't contact either of our organizations [AURH and ASHC] and just kind of went on their own crusade to fix this themselves,” Sevart said. “I feel like it caused more issues by not coming to us than by maybe coming to us in the beginning and working this out kind of more as a group.”

Resolution (2022-305) and article 14 have both caused great controversy among ASHC members, said Mary Hrenchir, a member of ASHC Full Council, and Watkins Scholarship Hall president.

“The wording does sound scary and does sound like ASHC was getting their rights revoked, when really it's just part of a bigger plan to make the ASHC less dependent on [KU Student] Housing,” she said.

Student housing organizations’ financial conflict of interests with KU Student Housing

The ASHC, AURH and APLA face a financial conflict of interests with KU Student Housing, according to the resolution.

“They can either adequately stand up for students or they can get their parties approved,” Cudney said in the meeting. “If they upset student housing, suddenly all of their block parties, pizza parties, what have you are suddenly cancelled for the foreseeable future.”

Sevart called the resolution’s statement regarding the financial conflict of interests with KU Student Housing false.

“If I disagree with anything that Sarah [Waters] or Ben [Grapperhaus] might say, and then I ask for funding for any sort of event that we might have, they're still going to approve our funding,” he said. “We don't have to agree with Student Housing to get our funding approved.”

ASHC is controlled by KU Student Housing because it is too difficult for ASHC to manage its own finances, said Payton Bilgere, a member of ASHC full council. Cudney’s attempts to make ASHC less dependent on Student Housing are unlikely to succeed and have faced distrust from some ASHC members, she said.

“I didn't elect Wesley,” she said. “He's part of senate exec. He doesn't represent any of us. His constituency is no one.”

Difficulties due to student housing organizations not assigning senators

While ASHC had a senator representing it at Senate, both APLA and AURH have not elected any senators to represent their organizations, according to the resolution.

“There's been zero response on behalf of these organizations when they're asked to fill the position,” said Humberto Gomez Salinas, Student Senate chief of staff, at the Nov. 10 meeting.

The situation became more difficult after ASHC senator Marry Morrison resigned her position, Sevart said. Confronting the new resolution has been hard in Morrison’s absence.

“We were kind of fighting with one arm behind our back because we aren't as well versed in Student Senate,” he said. “She [Morrison] knew a ton, and none of us knew that much.”

Morrison, a previous member of the ASHC executive board, had sponsored the resolution, but she withdrew her sponsorship later, Bilgere said.

“It [the resolution] calls out ASHC exec last year for not being able to work with Student Senate properly,” Bilgere said. “It basically belittles ASHC. Why would she [Morrison] sponsor a bill that calls her out?”

Morrison resigned her position during the same session in which the resolution was passed. She declined to make any comments about the Student Senate or ASHC.

ASHC recently elected Bilgere as its new senator in a meeting on Nov. 29.

Plans for the future

Sevart and AURH President Ethan Christ plan to have monthly meetings with McAdoo and Student Body Vice President Ethan Roark to enhance communication between student housing organizations and the Senate, Sevart said.

“We can talk about issues that are coming up in our respective organizations, and what bills and resolutions that the Senate has passed and what that entails for student housing,” he said.

Sevart is planning to amend the ASHC constitution to require more meetings with SHAB, he said.

“ASHC and AURH are going to both amend our constitution to kind of put a little bit more hurdles that housing needs to jump over before both of our organizations will officially approve those rates,” he said.