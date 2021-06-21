University of Kansas Transportation Services implemented a new device Monday called The Barnacle to lessen the amount of vehicles towed on campus, according to a news release. The Barnacle functions as a GPS-equipped device that will lay on the windshield, blocking the view of a driver until the tickets are paid.
With self-releasing capabilities, this device will be a more efficient and inexpensive way to handle parking violations for repeat offenders. Rather than an offender needing to go to a different location or wait for someone else to release their vehicle, they will be able to do it themselves immediately.
“Using The Barnacle will be less costly than towing, saving vehicle owners a portion of the regular towing fee,” said Donna Hultine, director of Transportation Services.
The device will latch onto the windshield with two large suction cups using 750 pounds of force to ensure that it cannot be removed. Instructions will appear on the Barnacle to tell an individual how to make a payment, which will then generate a code that will release it from the windshield. There is also a $35 release fee to remove the device.
Should a driver operate their vehicle with a Barnacle still attached to it, an alert will be sent to parking enforcement officers.
“It can't be removed without the release code,” said Hultine. "There is an alarm if you try to remove it by yourself" and trying to remove it improperly may also damage the windshield.”
Tow trucks will continue to operate on campus and tow illegally parked vehicles on a case-by-case basis. As of now, there are two Barnacles available for use on campus.