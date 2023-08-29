Ellsworth residents were left disgruntled with the start of their first week of school, with the building's air conditioning having issues the evening before their first day of school and many other complications that arose throughout the week.
“Worst start to the first day of school,” Payton Shostak, a freshman studying applied behavioral science and Ellsworth resident, said. “It left me irritated enough that I left to sit in Mrs. E’s two hours before class.”
Nick Reyna, a freshman studying political science, said other students on his floor resorted to taking their mattresses to their lobby floor to sleep to escape the heat of their rooms.
Sarah Waters, director of KU Student Housing, said air conditioning complications were due to problems with the chiller on the evening of Aug. 20. The following morning, it was out for further maintenance and was later turned back on Aug. 21 in the evening.
Later in the week, another problem arose with the elevator getting stuck with 26 students inside, according to a student involved in the incident.
With the elevator being stuck halfway to the fifth floor, the students immediately hit the emergency buttons and were told someone from maintenance would come.
Omotolase Osisanlu, a freshman studying aerospace and one of the students stuck inside the elevator, described how he helped the panicking students by trying to calm them down.
Students posted pictures and videos on social media of the students stuck inside, shoulder to shoulder, as the elevator heat kept rising.
According to the students, the total time stuck in the elevator was around 30-35 minutes until maintenance came to get the students out.
With the complications that keep occurring, it’s left some students worried. Nick Reyna said, “This building has had two things broken in the past week.”
Recently, another elevator in Ellsworth was out of service over the weekend and quickly returned to service on Monday.