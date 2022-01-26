Nicole Hodges Persley will serve as acting vice provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging starting immediately, according to a message from University of Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer released Wednesday.
On Jan. 19, D.A. Graham, previous vice provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, resigned from his position after he admitted to plagiarizing an email sent to the university on Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Persley is an associate professor of African and African American Studies and American Studies. She previously served as associate dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
“We are set to launch the search for the next vice provost for DEIB this semester, and will soon announce the search committee and position description,” Bichelmeyer wrote in the message. “Professor Hodges Persley will serve in this acting VP role until our new vice provost comes onboard.”