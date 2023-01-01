Grant Logan Lysell-Alkire, 21, of Lindsborg, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Lindsborg, KS. Grant was born July 24, 2001, in Salina. He is the son of Jeremy Alkire and Ericka Lysell.
Grant was a graduate of Smoky Valley High School. He played football in middle and high school and was involved in various school activities. Grant had been in the middle of acquiring a degree in aerospace engineering at the University of Kansas.
Grant was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg. He was an active member of the Bethany Lutheran youth group. He was also a member of the National Honors Society and the Swedish Dancers.
Grant is survived by his parents, Jeremy Alkire and Ericka Lysell of Lindsborg; brother: Sawyer Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg; grandparents: Mike and Colleen Alkire of Belleville, KS; Mark and Nancy Lysell of Lindsborg; and Denise and A.V. Romero of Olathe, KS; aunts and uncles: Margo Baylee, Tim, Betsy, Cameron, Marshall, Shannon, Bobbie, Nick, Janeane and Ashley; cousins: Haven, Miette, Monroe, Zoee, Everett, Jarrett and Nolan; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.
Grant was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Thyra, Maurice and Milton; Margaret and Warren; Dorothy and Richard; and John and Lois.
There will be a visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, at American Legion Post #140, 524 E. State St., Lindsborg.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main St., Lindsborg, KS, with Pastor Chris Deines officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grant's family to be used in a fund that is being developed to help kids in the Smoky Valley. Memorials may be sent to Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
