Interdepartmental conflict and graduate advisor issues were among the top problems reported to the KU Ombuds Office in the past year, according to the office’s annual report.
The University Senate Executive Committee (SenEx) discussed the recently released annual report from the Ombuds Office on Tuesday.
The Ombuds Office is a confidential, off-the-record space where faculty, staff and students can go to discuss issues they face on campus.
“It is a unique combination of qualities that we have, and people voluntarily come to the Ombuds Office,” Acting University Ombuds Ada Emmett said. “It’s not part of formal processes. People can’t be required to come.”
The office saw 174 cases from the last school year, Emmett said. One of the issues the office saw most in these cases involved interdepartmental relationships, she said.
Evaluative relationship issues made up 19% of cases, and peer and colleague relationship issues made up 17% of cases, according to the report.
“Those are complex situations,” Emmett said. “It may be where a [faculty] chair either doesn’t yet have the skills or needs additional support to figure out how to manage those conflicts.”
A staff representative to SenEx, Teri Chambers, said the lack of training for department chairs has been a concern of hers for a long time, and she would like to see that every chairperson is trained on how to manage people, especially staff.
“They tend to be clueless about the rules of dealing with staff people,” Chambers said. “I’m more concerned about them supervising staff, not so concerned about them supervising faculty.”
Unclassified staff visited the office the most, comprising 27% of cases, followed by tenure-track faculty at 19%.
University Senate President-Elect Ani Kokobobo said she also thinks training department chairs on how to manage people is important.
“I think that the management of staff and the management of faculty are a fundamentally different set of skills,” Kokobobo said. “I would encourage all administrators at KU to have more training on both sets of skills, and perhaps specific training on the differences between those skills.”
The next issue the office saw most in its caseload involved relationships between graduate students and their advisors, Emmett said.
“People don’t come to the Ombuds Office to say ‘I love my advisor,’” Emmett said. “Certainly, graduate student and advisor relationships are complex, and they’re weighty for both parties because they’re intertwined in their missions and destinies.”
COVID-19 was also a major factor in the cases Ombuds saw, in part because of the increased distance between people working or going to school from home, Emmett said.
“There’s a lot more asynchronous communication, which really fueled some of the misunderstandings and confusion or amplified those already strained relationships,” she said.
The remainder of the office’s caseload came from undergraduate students (19%), graduate students (14%), support staff (7%), administrators (6%) and others (8%).
The office does not promote its services as much to undergraduates, Emmett said.
“We don’t advertise much because we are not equipped, and there are other places on campus where undergrads typically bring their concerns,” she said.
The Ombuds Office’s main goal is to help and teach people how to solve conflicts without needing official mediation, Emmett said.
Nearly 95% of people who sought help at the office strongly agreed or were satisfied by the services they received, according to the report.
“Conflict is natural to human beings being in close contact with each other, and yet, there are ways to manage it that are smooth and that lead eventually to an understanding and a connection and a way forward,” Emmett said.
To learn more or to make an appointment with the Ombuds Office, visit the website: https://ombuds.ku.edu/.