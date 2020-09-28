Students engaging in a protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement blocked traffic on Jayhawk Boulevard, leading campus buses to reroute and campus police to block off entrances to Jayhawk Boulevard.
Students organized the protest in honor of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed by Louisville police officers in March. Last week, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the shooting for wanton endangerment.
The protest started in front of Strong Hall at 1 p.m. Monday. Students began blocking traffic on Jayhawk Boulevard about an hour after it began.
A bus driver then told one demonstrator, “All lives matter." Students blocked the bus directly so the traffic could not drive through.
An alert through the app My Bus Lawrence said that all routes on campus have stopped until further notice. KU Parking & Transit rerouted routes 10 and 11 around campus.
“Yes, we’re rerouting due to protesters on campus,” said Donna Hultine, director of KU Transportation Services.
Protesters have occupied Jayhawk Boulevard since 2 p.m., and some have set up chairs in the street. Student Conduct Director Katie Treadwell approached protesters and offered chairs and water for those participating.
KU Public Safety officers blocked roads to campus near Slawson Hall, the Chi Omega Fountain and the Kansas Memorial Union.
Some protesters left Jayhawk Boulevard for Sunnyside Avenue, where they blocked five buses from moving. KU Public Safety officers blocked roads to Sunnyside Avenue shortly after.
Protesters on Jayhawk Boulevard dispersed and traffic resumed at approximately 4:30 p.m.
On Sunnyside Avenue, the crowd started to grow as protesters from Jayhawk Boulevard arrived. The crowd sat in the street, chanted “No justice, no peace,” and talked among themselves for about another hour before dispersing.
Sunnyside Avenue reopened almost immediately after protesters dispersed.
The Kansan reached out to a KU spokesperson about the protests but didn’t get a response by the time of publication.
This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.