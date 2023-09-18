Theft is high at the beginning of the year for the University of Kansas; prior to Sept. 1, 74 thefts had been reported to the University of Kansas Police Department.
Jack Campbell Jr., a detective with the University of Kansas Police Department, said that theft trends upward at the beginning of the school year due to the large number of students coming onto campus.
“This year we had 6 theft-related cases reported in July and 17 in August,” Campbell said. “In 2022, we had 156 total thefts reported. Often, these are crimes of opportunity. The best prevention method is to limit that opportunity.”
Theft is usually one of the most common crimes reported at KU according to Campbell.
So, how does a student or faculty member prevent their things from being stolen? Officer Campbell has a few options.
“The most common items stolen from students include bicycles, laptops, and cell phones,” Campbell said. “Most of our theft cases involve unlocked and unattended items. Be sure to have a quality U-Lock on your bicycle.”
Campbell also advised that laptops and cell phones shouldn't be left unattended, and recording the serial numbers of the electronic devices you own is always a helpful.
Campbell also said you can register a bicycle with KUPD on its website. This allows KUPD to identify that the bike stolen was yours.
The University Daily Kansan releases a Crime Blotter every week detailing crimes reported on campus. Theft has recently spiked upward on the reports and includes some of the common items stolen.
Campbell Jr. says to call KUPD as soon as possible after something is stolen.
“Investigations are often most successful when the crime is reported immediately,” Campbell Jr. said.
KUPD encourages students to report theft immediately by calling 785-864-5900.