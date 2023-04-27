The University of Kansas knows Chandler Prater, Jalon Daniels and Jordan Campbell as student athletes, but this past weekend the three added a new stamp to their resumes as they joined the Divine Nine.
Prater, the junior starting guard for women’s basketball, paired her recent WNIT championship with a new accolade of joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Keeping her responsibilities separate between basketball and recruitment led Prater to prioritize organization and staying in the moment.
“I try to stay in the present and try not to get too far ahead of myself,” Prater said. “When I’m at practice, I stay in the moment and keep it steady.”
The WNIT champion had to buy a new calendar to help keep it all together and work through the season with her teammates and her line sisters, the group she was recruited with.
“I found that there were a lot of parallels,” Prater said. “Understanding that wherever you lack, your teammates are going to be there to support you, and whatever I lack, my line sisters will be there to support me.”
For Daniels, he is now the first in his family to be a part of Greek Life as an Omega Psi Phi or better known as the “Que Dogs.” As the Jayhawks’ junior starting quarterback, he said spring is the time to get better on and off the field.
The viral video of Daniels’ parents surprising him ahead of the spring game warmed Jayhawk nation, but for Daniels, that weekend meant more. Not only was this the first spring game his parents were able to attend, but the weekend also symbolized his crossing to officially become a Que.
“It was a beautiful moment,” Daniels said. “The fact they were able to make it to come to this one and be able to make it to my probate, it just brought smiles and happiness to my face.”
Campbell, a freshman track standout, crossed as part of the new and freshly reinstated class of the Phi Beta Sigmas. The recruiting class this year was small, but Campbell ensured that this group was ready to make a change and difference on campus.
“People may not know who we are yet,” Campbell said. “And they don’t know yet what the organization’s going to bring, but we will show them soon enough on campus and surrounding areas.”
Running on a vigorous schedule with little time in between, Campbell said he learned how to shift his schedule to accommodate his academics, team and now his line brothers. All as a freshman, his team commended him on his success.
“It was kind of a big surprise,” Campbell said. “You don’t see very many freshmen crossing over in their first year or even going into their last semester, which is maybe my busiest time of the year.”
Each line member receives a name when they cross at the end of their recruitment to characterize who they are and who have been to their line throughout the process.
For Prater, the “Lady Ambitious” title represents how she strives for greater heights with her character and always wants more for the people around her, she said.
Daniels was dubbed “Heat SeeQer.” This name, he said, reflects the fact that no matter what he goes through in life, he will always have the same mentality as he knows everything will prepare him for the future.
Campbell was given the name “Super Sonic” to correlate with his track skills and his ability to command a room through his confidence and voice.
Greek Life offers student athletes confidence, a new community and leadership, they said.
“You’re one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, top basketball player at your school, or just an incoming freshman enjoying track and field,” Campbell said. “You can still be able to join a fraternity or sorority no matter what’s going on in your life.”
The group agreed all it takes is the drive to be great in whatever area you choose – it’s up to you. Excuses of not having enough time or inability to plan your priorities don’t cut it, they said.
“Whatever you’re willing to take the time out to do is going to be worth it,” Daniels said. “You also have to remember that anything that’s worth having is never going to be easy to attain.”
With sports and Greek Life sharing space in their worlds, they said the best part is the support not only as athletes but now as a Divine Nine family. Whether athletes are part of a fraternity and sorority or not, the goal is for this group to be the first to connect others and bridge the gap between the two communities, Prater said.
“My hope for the future is that we can all find ways to support each other,” Prater said.