The University of Kansas raised $3,396,158 during the annual One Day. One KU. fundraiser on Feb. 18, according to a KU Endowment news release. A total of 5,412 gifts were contributed from donors across the nation, surpassing last year’s total of $1.7 million.
The funds raised include a $1 million gift to benefit the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
Dave and Jamie Cummings of Parkville, Missouri, made the gift in honor of Charles Garney, the founder of local construction and real estate companies. Patty Garney, his wife, said she is thankful for the donation.
“They know their gift is going to help people they’ll never get to know,” Garney said.
Michelle Strickland, Senior Editor of Media Relations at KU Endowment, said KU is grateful for the large donation.
“I don’t think there’s any way we could have anticipated the kind of generosity that we experienced,” Strickland said. “That’s not something that happened before.”
Dale Seuferling, president of KU Endowment, said this year’s fundraiser exceeded expectations.
“Donors stepped up at record levels to support KU in these times of great need,” Seuferling said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for every meaningful gift that totaled such a tremendous result."
KU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute also participated in the fundraiser for the first time. Linda Kehres, director of the Osher Institute, said she was thankful for everyone who donated.
“Our program is critical in providing lifelong learners with the opportunity to stay engaged during these times of isolation,” Kehres said.
There were virtual events to go along with the fundraiser, including a Q&A with actor and KU alum Rob Riggle. These events on social media helped promote the cause, Strickland said.
“It was a holistic effort,” Strickland said. “It’s a fantastic thing that KU and KU Endowment can do every year to make KU greater.”