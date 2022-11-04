One person is in the hospital and two others suffered minor injuries after a vehicle hit the storefront of Big Mill on 9th and Mississippi Friday night.
Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Drew Fennelly said in an interview with the Kansan that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m.The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital.
Two other people suffered minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital, according to Fennelly.
Although there was one car at the scene. Fennelly said that it is unclear if any additional vehicles were involved.
Fennelly also said that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether illicit substances were at fault for the crash.
This story is developing and will be updated.