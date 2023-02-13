Guests and staff evacuated The Oread Hotel Monday afternoon after a carbon monoxide alarm went off in the laundry room.
Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department (LDCFM) responded around 2:30 p.m. Dispatch reported a carbon monoxide emergency with illness at the Oread, Rich Llewellyn, LDCFM fire chief, said.
“The fire department had us evacuate the building until they could determine that it was safe to reenter,” Tad Stricker, the Oread’s general manager, said.
Guests and employees evacuated for about 30 minutes while the fire department inspected the issue, Stricker said.
“We did find elevated carbon monoxide levels in the laundry room,” Llewelyn said. “We monitored for carbon monoxide throughout the structure and found no elevation outside of the laundry room.”
Four employees went to an urgent care facility after saying they felt dizzy and lightheaded, Stricker said.
As of now, they have cleared the carbon monoxide from the lower level by using exhaust shafts that are built into the garage. The problem was fixed by a technician who was already on site, according to Llewelyn.
According to the hotel, all of the guests and employees are back inside the building, and normal operations have resumed.
“As a precaution, we have shut down our laundry room until we can determine the cause,” Stricker said.
Llewelyn said that this is a good lesson for everyone to have a working carbon monoxide detector.
“Whether you live in an apartment or house or even have a business, it’s always important to have a carbon-oxygen detector available,” Llewelyn said.