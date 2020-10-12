As the deadline to register to vote in Kansas approaches, student and administrative organizations at the University of Kansas are working to make sure students are registered and educated on the voting process.
The deadline to register to vote in Kansas is Oct. 13, so there is only one day left to register.
“Our first priority right now is going to be getting people to register to vote,” said Kate Kemper, assistant director of student engagement for KU’s Center for Service Learning.
The Center for Service Learning held a civic engagement themed advocacy week Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 in conjunction with National Voter Education Week.
During the week, the Center for Service Learning worked with the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics to hold voter registration events on campus as well as provide educational resources and answer any questions students have about the process of casting their vote.
Jessica Geiger, a senior from Hiawatha studying communications, works with the Dole Institute’s Civic Engagement and Leadership Council to put these events on.
Geiger said they will be at Wescoe Beach on Oct. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also be at Mrs. E’s Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
As organizations work to get students registered before the deadline, they are also trying to make sure people are educated on the candidates and issues on the ballot.
“I think that getting people registered to vote is important, but a lot of people register and don’t turn out,” Kemper said. “It’s about filling that gap and making sure people have the agency to actually follow through with casting that ballot at the end of the day.”
The Dole Institute’s website offers resources to help educate students on their ballot, including a political glossary, voting resources and information on candidates and elected officials.
“I think we underestimate the power our vote can hold, especially when it comes to local and state elections,” Geiger said.
While Geiger understands why younger people can be cynical when it comes to voting in federal elections, she said local issues on the ballot can make a big difference in your community.
“When you cast your ballot, you’re voting on your county commissioners and your district attorney,” Geiger said. “Those are the people that choose your police chief, which affects the policing in your community.”
Both Kemper and Geiger said they think KU students will largely turn out to vote this year.
“From what I’ve seen, they’re asking questions, they’re engaged in the process, and they seem really enthusiastic about it,” Geiger said.
KU political science professor Mark Joslyn is also optimistic about turnout in the younger voting block. Joslyn predicts that turnout among younger people will increase from 2016.
“We witnessed a historic percentage participate in the 2018 mid-term elections," Joslyn said. "The energy appears high in 2020 and attention on this election is like no other.”
Joslyn also pointed to Black Lives Matter protests as a highly motivating factor for young people to vote, among other issues highlighted in 2020, including the coronavirus pandemic.
Joslyn said complications from the pandemic should not put a significant dent in the number of people who vote.
“While COVID-19 poses serious challenges to every age group, awareness campaigns — for example where, when, how to register and how to vote — are strong and frequent," Joslyn said. "And they are working.”
Kemper also said that students are well equipped to navigate the voting process during a pandemic, pointing out that mail-in voting is an essential part of this election.
“It calls into a lot of concerns that are easily addressable,” Kemper said. “We’ve had mail-in voting for hundreds of years and it is a process that is ingrained in how a lot of people have voted, so it’s just a matter of ensuring people that it is a valid way to vote.”
More information on elections and voting is available at the KU Civic Engagement Hub website as well as the Dole Institute’s website.
Kansas residents can also register to vote at ksvotes.org by Oct. 13.