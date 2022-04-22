As a sports fan, nothing compares to watching once in a lifetime moments with your favorite team. The emotion, whether overwhelming joy or heartbreaking sadness, is something that lives forever. It is the reason we save videos and pictures or even purchase collectibles. When it comes to a championship season like ours, these moments are even more valuable.
In this new digital age, NFTs serve as a new space for fans to engage with their favorite sports teams or players. An NFT is a non-fungible token that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but have no tangible form of their own. NFTs can be considered digital certificates of ownership for virtual and physical assets.
Rock Chalk NFT is a company working to enhance the virtual fan experience at the University of Kansas. They have partnered with KU Athletics and created an NIL deal with the men’s basketball team to make the fan experience more personal and interactive. As an NIL deal, the players will receive a portion of all profits from the platform.
Rock Chalk’s most recent drop was the James Naismith Court Collection. The court was divided into 100 digital pieces, with an NFT token representing each piece, sold throughout five separate drops, with each drop selling out in under 90 seconds. Fans could then purchase a representative piece of the court in Allen Fieldhouse that coordinates to a portion in the actual building.
Now, fresh from a National Championship win, Rock Chalk NFT is releasing the most ambitious NFT series in collegiate sports. Their new drop contains more than 20 NFTs that represent the most iconic moments from the Jayhawks’ championship season.
This drop will allow fans to cherish snapshots of transformative game moments throughout the NCAA tournament and season. Three moments they have unveiled now are Ochai Obaji’s “The Dunk Heard Around the World,” the team motto “Just Load the Wagon,” and Christian Braun: The Dagger. The remaining moments will be announced when the full collection drops in a few weeks.
To gain access to this exclusive drop, follow this link to their curated collections page and purchase the “Moments Access Pass #01” before April 25th. Act fast and don’t miss your chance to be a part of Kansas basketball history; punch your ticket today!