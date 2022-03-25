The past two years in United States history have been dominated by COVID-19 and politics, creating fear in many.
Those fears were reflected in gun sales, according to two Kansas business owners.
“I equate it to a zombie apocalypse,” Max Garcia, the owner of Max Tactical in Lawrence, said.
According to Forbes, gun purchases in the United States were high throughout 2020 and 2021. 2020 was unmatched with 22.8 million sales and 2021 followed in second with 18.5 million. Business owners Jordan Lida and Max Garcia confirm the growth with their own experiences.
Lida is based in Haysville and runs an online eBay and Amazon store called NorgeStar. He sells gun parts, archery pieces and firearm gear. Garcia sells an assortment of firearms at Max Tactical.
Despite many businesses struggling during the pandemic, the gun industry saw the opposite. Both entrepreneurs say the pandemic impacted their businesses in a positive way.
Starting in the spring of 2020, “sales just went through the roof,” Lida said.
Jenny Lida, Jordan’s wife and coworker, said she was surprised by the longevity of sales and how they continued past the normal busy periods. Throughout that time, she would help him at work because of the overload.
Garcia attributed the surplus to the paranoia people were experiencing.
“People are just worried about what might happen,” Garcia said.
The fear factor of an unprecedented time led to more interest in personal safety.
“Everybody was worried about what was going on,” Garcia said.
Another surge happened during the 2020 election.
“There’s typically spikes in buying when there’s elections or a mass shooting,” Lida said. “People think regulation is coming.”
Likewise, Garcia’s sales showcased the same patterns.
“When Biden was elected everyone was thinking they were going to take guns away, so they started buying them,” Garcia said.
Prior to the election, Lida called that period the “Trump slump” since sales went down because people did not fear new gun control laws.
Americans have had fluctuating feelings about whether there should be more gun policies.
However, in the past two years, people have shown a decline in supporting stricter laws, according to Statista. Support dropped from 63% in 2019 to 52% in 2021. In correlation, Americans wanting less strict laws have gone up from 7% in 2019 to 11% in 2021. This data corresponded with people’s rising interest in gun purchases.
In Kansas, roughly 25,667 guns were sold in the spring of 2019. This number was almost doubled in 2020 during the same period with around 48,976 purchases, according to Everytown.
However, because of the increase in sales, supply-chain issues became a problem for vendors. The demand went up, so prices rose, and items became harder to supply.
“As soon as an item came in, it was sold-out instantly,” Lida said.
Garcia said he used to sell ammo for $28, but the pricing went up to $110 as customers started to hoard materials. People were worried they would not be able to find the item later, so they overbought.
The market has evened out, Lida said, but the cycle is continuing as he is seeing another increase in sales due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.