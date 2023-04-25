The Panhellenic council will introduce Narcan training for sororities campus-wide in the upcoming months.
The new training follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Narcan as the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray. Naloxone can be used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose, according to the FDA.
Jenny McKee, Associate Director of the University of Kansas Health Education Resource Office, said her department provides prevention health education on campus, including training on alcohol, cannabis and other substances.
“If you’re suspecting someone has [overdosed], you can give it to them pretty easily, and it will not harm them,” McKee said.
Alpha Chi Omega sophomore Emily Baldwin first heard of the potentially mandatory Narcan training during a weekly chapter meeting after the FDA announcement.
“Training will ensure we are equipped with the knowledge of how to administer [Narcan] if needed,” Baldwin said.
When McKee was approached by a Panhellenic council member about information regarding Narcan Training she referred them to Douglas County Citizens Committee on Alcoholism (DCCCA) of Lawrence, focusing on bridging the gap between social services and community education on safety and health.
Ed Lobdell, program director of DCCCA, said the program hosts weekly trainings ranging from mental health first aid to leadership and ethics.
“DCCCA provides lots of community services, social services besides just addiction treatment,” Lobdell said. “We do traffic safety services, family services, prevention services.”
The Panhellenic Council holds yearly mandatory events regarding mental health similar to Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS), but for sororities, Baldwin said. ‘Care Sisters’ are leaders within each sorority trained to help members with their mental health.
“It’s a peer who’s their age in their sorority who they know and feel comfortable with,” Baldwin said. “They’re trained over the summer over an eight-week course.”
On-campus sororities do not have any other required training, making Narcan the first official campuswide mandatory training.
“I think it’s always a good thing to know how to administer a lifesaving drug,” Baldwin said. “It’s something that could be used not only within Greek or college but for the rest of your life.”
Knowing what to do in a dire situation is essential, but many wonder what the training will look like once implemented.
Panhellenic Council representatives declined to comment on the logistics and details of the Narcan training.
“I think everyone should know how to do it,” Baldwin said. “I don’t want to compare it to an EpiPen, but if you had to save someone with an EpiPen, you want to know how to use it.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Testimony on House Bill 2390 in February 2023 states there was a 42% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. In 2021, 678 deaths were recorded, with over half involving opioids.
“Teen students make up such a huge percentage of people in our community,” McKee said. “Even if it's just during the academic year, it’s important that they are also trained in providing Narcan.”
For now, students can sign up for training through DCCCA and stay up to date with health and safety updates from the Health Education Resource Office.