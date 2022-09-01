The Paper Plains Zine Fest will hold its first event on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no cost for attendance. This one-day-only celebration will be held at Van Go at 715 New Jersey St. in Lawrence. Over 70 local and regional artists will be selling and trading zines.
Additionally, there will be workshops where anyone can make a zine and use the Xerox machine to create duplicates. There are also opportunities to sit in on lectures and panels that discuss how to use zines for positive actions, provide personal anecdotes of zine-creators and what it means to them, and show how zines bring us closer together.
Megan Williams, co-organizer of the festival and Assistant Director of the Emily Taylor Center for Women Gender and Equity, said she was inspired by the Paper Plains Literary Festival and KC Zine Con.
“Paper Plains Zine Fest is primarily about community building and knowledge sharing,” Williams said. “Co-organizing the fest with Wonder Fair has afforded me the opportunity to create a bridge between KU zinesters and Lawrence/KC zinesters.”
Zines, derived from the word fanzine (i.e. fan magazine), are self-published booklets. The medium allows women, gender minorities and other marginalized people to use it to communicate with others.
“Zine-making allows people to critique, question, resist, and re-appropriate the patriarchal, racist and capitalist mass media by taking the means of production into their own hands,” Williams said.
This instrument of artistry began during the 1930’s with sci-fi fanzines and remained popular throughout the 70’s. During this time, zines became a method of creation, free from those who silence the creators. It helped shaped the feminist movement and became a symbol of rebellion against mass control.
“I love that zines are at once personal and political,” Williams said. “Zines foster a gift economy of sharing and exchange.”