Customers at The Underground are now paying at kiosks before grabbing their orders, causing longer wait times. One student said they witnessed stealing before the payment system changed this past fall.
Last year, students would grab their items and then go to the cashier. In the fall 2022 semester, KU Dining switched its payment system to Grubhub self-pay kiosks. At the time, students still grabbed their meals before paying, except that they would use Grubhub self-pay or cash only at limited locations.
Before the January change, some locations at The Underground used kiosks while others used cashiers, said Bailee Myers, KU Dining associate director of marketing and programs.
“We had a lot of confusion on which concept folks were trying to go to, but now we've just attempted to remove some confusion,” Myers said.
Ellie Preston, a junior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, studying environmental science, said she had seen people stealing in the Underground.
“I don't think they had enough staff to monitor it before,” Preston said. “People were stealing a lot.”
Ordering food using the Grubhub app and picking it up helps with the wait time, Preston said.
“If you don't do it fast enough, then it takes too long,” Preston said. “I think they should just pay people more so that people would actually want to work here.”
When asked about possible theft, Myers said it wasn’t a primary reason for the change.
“We're not able to sit there and watch everyone,” Myers said.
Kit Strane, a sophomore from Falcon, Colorado, studying English, said it would take 20-30 minutes for her order to be ready if she ordered at the kiosk or 10-15 minutes if she ordered through the app.
“I think they could find a way to do it way better,” Strane said about the change in the payment system. “I understand the reasoning, but the execution was awful.”
Strane said she couldn’t eat between classes unless she has a one-hour break.
“You're basically going to have to grab your food and eat it while you're walking or just skip it altogether,” Strane said.
Why dining is relying on Grubhub
Shortages in employees have affected The Underground since fall 2021, leaving it staffed only at 65%.
Subsequently, KU Dining had to limit menus or even close some locations off, including Chick-fil-A in the Kansas Union.
KU Dining lost 60% of its workers during the pandemic, and Grubhub was brought in to fill the gap by automating payments and eliminating 40 cashier positions, Dining Director Jim Schilling said last summer.
Students living in campus residency are required to buy the minimum "Blue" plan of $4,025 annually, according to the KU Dining website. The next option is the "Crimson" plan of $4,325 annually. For either plan, KU Dining subtracts $500 and loads it to Grubhub.
The University of Kansas has maintained a partnership with Grubhub for several years, but it was expanded after KU Dining switched its whole payment system to Grubhub in mid-2022, Schilling said in the summer. Myers said KU Dining hasn't heard any feedback from students about the changes in The Underground.
KU Dining has feedback forms online.
“We're open to all of this type of feedback,” Myers said. “We love making the process easier for students.”