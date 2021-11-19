A female pedestrian was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian accident on the University of Kansas campus Friday around 2:10 p.m., according to an email from KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen.
The accident took place on Engel Road, and police blocked off the street in front of Oswald Hall. According to the Kansas Scanner, transit services were temporarily shut down.
The victim was transported to a hospital in Topeka by an ambulance, Druen said. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.