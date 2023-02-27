The Sigma Kappa and Kappa Delta production of "En Vogue" won the 74th annual Rock Chalk Revue, the annual charity musical showcase held at the Lied Center this past weekend. Running Feb. 23-25, the benefit raised over $31,000 for The Willow and Dream Maker Fund charities.
Sigma Kappa member Grace Shaughnessy, who played Victoria Warren in “En Vogue,” said winning will help boost interest in Rock Chalk Revue and spread positivity throughout the house and on campus.
“We are going to have a lot of people interested in continuing Rock Chalk Revue in the future,” Shaughnessy said. “It's a great way to spread positivity in your house and on campus. It creates more involvement; I love it.”
“Paint the Town” went home with the Best Story award. Beta Theta Pi’s member William Muehlbach who played Mayor Gray, said Rock Chalk Revue was one of the most impactful things he’s been a part of at KU.
Rock Chalk Revue highlighted five groups of mixed sororities and fraternities to perform original productions. Each includes original songs, dancing and acting over three nights at the Lied Center.
This year’s finalists were Alpha Chi Omega and Beta Theta Pi in “Paint the Town"; Chi Omega and Delta Tau Delta in “One Night in Naismith"; Pi Beta Pi and Sigma Pi Epsilon in “Step Right Up”; Sigma Kappa and Kappa Delta in “En Vogue”; and Kappa Kappa Gamma and Kappa Sigma in “Fieldhouse Rock.”
Sigma Phi Epsilon member Anthony Zaner, who played Bing Bong in “Step Right Up,” said that he enjoyed his role in multiple performances.
“I’m the clown, and everyone wanted me in their show," Zaner said. "I've had a lot of fun just doing cameos and popping my little head into other shows and making a fool out of myself."
For many of the performers, the 74th annual Rock Chalk Revue was their first and last time on stage for the event.
Kappa Sigma member Luke Fritz, who played Bob in “Fieldhouse Rock,” was awarded the Roy Wonder Award. “Fieldhouse Rock” won the Audience Choice award. Fritz said this was his and his house’s first performance in 24 years.
“One. This is the only one I’ve been a part of. Our house hasn’t been in [Rock Chalk Revue] since 1999, so this is Kappa Sigma’s first time performing at Rock Chalk Revue in 24 years,” Fritz said.
Chi Omega member Megan Mahloch, who played Jane in “One Night In Naismith,” helped direct Delta Tau Delta and Chi Omega’s show.
“We go into this process of brainstorming and thinking of ideas for the show. We then have to make a notebook of our whole show from front to cover that has the choreo, dances, songs, set, and costumes. We then have orals, where you perform a mini five-minute version of your show for two different groups of judges,” said Mahloch.
“The following Saturday, you go to the Lied Center for 'In or Out Night' to see if you get in or not. From there, you host auditions for your ensemble and solos, which took place last semester in the winter. When casts are made, practices start.”
The community turned out to watch the performers, helping make the event a success. Georgann Amack, mother to Annelise Amack as Bella Jolie in “En Vogue," loved watching her daughter perform and the nostalgia it brought. Amack is an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma and Phi Beta Phi.
“It feels fantastic and amazing as a parent. She has been in drama since she was a little kid, and it has been so fun to see her perform,” said Amack. “It has been fun to see how since my time in the 80s how things have changed.
Many of the performers bonded during the productions, going through long practice sessions and production schedules together. Kappa Kappa Gamma member Anna Denison, who played Mrs. Suit in “Fieldhouse Rock,” said that she appreciated the new friendships made within her house and within Kappa Kappa Gamma.
“It’s really special as a senior you don't think you’re going to make any new friends," Denison said. "You think you’ve met everyone you’re going to meet, so to meet 25-30 new people was really cool, and that was my favorite part. We really became a family."