Phi Delta Theta’s five-year suspension on campus for hazing new members has been reduced to 3 and a half years according to a recently obtained document from the University of Kansas. While suspended, Phi Delta Theta has been continuing to operate as an organization unaffiliated with the University.
On May 12, 2022, the University and the national and local chapters of Phi Delta Theta produced a Resolution Agreement that allows Phi Delta Theta to resume operations as a recognized student organization in Fall 2025 as opposed to the original Fall 2027.
The Resolution Agreement states that the suspension reduction was the result of an appeal issued by the KU Phi Delta Theta chapter and discussions between the chapter and the University.
Until Phi Delta Theta’s suspension is lifted, the fraternity is operating as an off-campus organization. Phi Delta Theta is not allowed to participate in any of the fraternity services and groups on campus and the University does not formally recognize them.
Phi Delta Theta is no longer part of either the Student Involvement and Leadership Center or the Sorority and Fraternity Life on campus. Phi Delta Theta is also prohibited from participating in other campus activities, such as intramural sports and Rock Chalk Revue. Additionally, Phi Delta Theta cannot formally recruit on campus anymore.
Despite being unaffiliated with the University, Phi Delta Theta has continued to use KU promotional materials in its newsletters and Instagram feed. The Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that a Jayhawk is used on the chapter’s Fall 2022 newsletter. This is against the conditions agreed upon in the Resolution Agreement and the University could respond with a longer suspension or other sanctions.
During its suspension, Phi Delta Theta must also implement new programs and structural changes to prevent hazing at the chapter. Educational programming on hazing, the elimination of single class sleeping dorms and the creation of a Chapter Advisory Board are among the required conditions Phi Delta Theta must meet to continue operation.
In a statement, KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said that the University is working closely with the chapter to bring about significant systemic change and eliminate the dangerous hazing practices that resulted in Phi Delta Theta’s suspension.
“The resolution agreement includes significant obligations by the chapter to partner with our Office of Student Affairs on meaningful actions to change their organizational culture and protect the health and safety of its members and the broader community,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Phi Delta Theta’s local chapter president and House Corporation president did not respond to requests for comment.