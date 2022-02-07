Historical landmarks and notable buildings are sprawled throughout the KU campus, such as the Campanile, the Dole Institute of Politics, the Spencer Museum of Art and Allen Fieldhouse. However, a cemetery, almost concealed in plain sight, also lies on west campus just south of the Lied Center and across from KU Endowment.
Since 1968, over 450 members of the KU community have been laid to rest on campus at Pioneer Cemetery, which remains active today with plots available for qualified individuals.
KU Endowment acquired the property in 1953 and began to allow the interment of ashes in 1968 starting with KU alumnus Dr. Elmer McCollum. The popularity of Pioneer Cemetery grew and by May 1994, the KU Endowment Board of Trustees instituted eligibility requirements for interment.
If you have taken a trip to the cemetery, you may come across a headstone with a United Airlines jet. The headstone was purchased by retired professor Susanne Shaw who taught in the journalism school for over 40 years. She also was executive director of the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC). The council evaluates professional journalism and mass communications programs in colleges and universities.
“I love United Airlines and many of my best friends work for United Airlines,” Shaw said. “I have flown more than 3 million miles on United Airlines. I traveled a lot for accreditation, internationally and domestically.”
Shaw said she would go out of the country once a month during her tenure with ACEJMC and United Airlines has always treated her well.
“I’m sure that’s crazy,” Shaw said. “Probably nobody has that airplane on their tombstone and don’t ask me why I did, but I’ve been very loyal and I’m a big fan of United Airlines. My motto is ‘if United doesn’t go there, I don’t go.’”
Shaw chose Pioneer Cemetery because she had been a long-time journalism professor, and several other KU faculty members have been interred at Pioneer Cemetery.
The burial ground was known as Oread Cemetery until 1928 when Lawrence Mayor Robert Rankin renamed it Pioneer Cemetery as he assigned workers to clean and repair the grounds. During the late 19th century and early 20th century, children used grave markers for target practice and animals grazed the grounds further damaging the cemetery.
Proper upkeep, consistent maintenance and major restoration work was not accomplished until 1968, after Endowment acquired Pioneer Cemetery. To preserve Pioneer’s history, the Historic Mount Oread Fund sponsored a survey of the cemetery in the summer of 1996, which was conducted by Lawrence historian Karl Gridley.
“They commissioned me to do a survey of the 19th century gravestones, so I didn’t do anything about the contemporary gravestones, it was strictly the ones from 1854 to 1882,” Gridley said. “Those were the ones that were the most vulnerable and deteriorating, so they wanted to have a permanent record of it.”
No lot arrangements or grids existed for the cemetery during that time when it was known as Oread Cemetery. Gridley made one that was an overlay for the original cemetery.
“I did 10 different sections and within those sections, I numbered the stones according to their date and that’s the way I approached the organization of the survey,” Gridley said.
Gridley estimates close to 150 people were buried at Pioneer Cemetery during the 19th century.
“There was this big gap between 1862 and 1968 when nobody was buried there because everybody was buried pretty much at Oak Hill,” Gridley said. “Headstones don’t tell the whole story of course, you could count the headstones, but that doesn’t tell you the number of burials because a lot of people were buried with simple markers, even wooden markers that would have deteriorated over the years.”
Monty Soukup, senior vice president for property at Endowment, said maintenance is made possible through donations to Endowment, which consistently gets enough donations to cover the cost. Soukup estimates that maintenance would cost between $7,000 and $10,000 a year, but an exact number is hard to estimate because the University sometimes handles some of the landscaping.
“We essentially operate the cemetery, it’s an active cemetery,” Soukup said. “We basically keep track of who has reservations to have a plot and who’s actually interred. Our group also maintains the cemetery.”
There are over 1,000 people on the reserved list and Soukup gets up to three calls a month from individuals interested in finding out more about being interred at Pioneer Cemetery.
There are about two acres of space within the fences of Pioneer Cemetery. Soukup estimates that the cemetery would not need to be expanded for about 40 years with over 50 percent of space still available and possibly more depending on where future plots may be assigned.
“There’s no plan to expand the cemetery,” Soukup said. “That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be expanded if our Board of Trustees decided to expand it, but there’s no plan at this point.”