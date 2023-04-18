In the past two years, no game at Allen Fieldhouse has gone by without ‘Plunger Boy’ cheering for Kansas players from the front row.
He’s early to every game, and when he’s not early enough for the front row, student fans give him a spot regardless.
The energetic Plunger Boy persona is 'worn' by Noah Ginsberg, who leads a much quieter private life than his campus-wide fandom implies.
His sister Alexandra, a speech therapist working at two schools in Lawrence, describes her decision to buy the iconic plunger headpiece as a “total joke.” Noah has since accumulated a set of plungers and shirts striped with blue and red.
“I don't know what plunger he's on now – maybe six, seven,” Alexandra said. “We have a bulk order of these things because they either get taken or broken.”
As for his choice of shirt, Noah said it speaks to his idea that sports are meant to unite Americans.
“What brings people together? Sports,” Noah said. “That's what sports does for us, and that's something I've always loved emphasizing as well.”
How ‘Plunger Boy’ came to existence
Five years ago, Alexandra went to Portland, Oregon. Until then, she had brought Noah only gifts that he didn’t care about. She and her father, Rick, wandered in a bizarre art market.
She saw various head apparel: a sword, a knife, an arrow through the head and an ax. She thought to herself: those aren’t going to make it through TSA. She decided to get him a plunger, which she didn’t think would impress Noah very much.
“I feel like he does not like the gifts I give him whenever I travel – He claims he does,” Alexandra said. “I kind of looked around, and then I saw the plunger. I went, ‘well, that will make it through TSA, and that is hilarious.’”
At that time, Noah was in high school. He started wearing his plunger to games, and the recognition he got from people has pushed him to continue to do so since then.
A lot of people recognize Alexandra as “Plunger Boy’s sister,” and she’s credited for buying Noah his first plunger, she said.
“If I'm at work or something, I say, ‘oh, Plunger Boy is my brother,’” Alexandra said. “Nine times out of 10, the kids know who he is – My coworkers know who he is. It's like a little local celebrity thing, so he really has branded himself.”
Alex Ailey, a fifth-year geography student from Erie, Colorado, said he goes with Noah to football games, where they both stand hours in front of the gates before they open.
“It doesn’t matter the sport, time, or place, Noah will be there, and he’ll be there early,” Ailey said.
The future of ‘Plunger Boy’
A senior at the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Noah is graduating in May 2023.
Although a strategic communications major who’s succeeded at creating a Lawrence-wide brand for himself, he said he still doesn’t know what he’s doing after graduating. Noah has been thinking of ways to use his “Plunger Boy” branding to promote causes that he cares about, such as mental health, outside of Lawrence.
“Right now, I am not sure what I’ll be doing next year,” Noah said. “I’d love to still be ‘Plunger Boy,’ but it depends where I am at regarding my future plans and my mental health.”