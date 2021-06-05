Plymouth Congregational Church is hosting a Pride party on June 6 at South Park in Lawrence to celebrate and recognize LGBTQ members of the community during pride month.
The event will follow the pride worship service given that morning.
“We want to let people know we're here, that we are a church where we want to practice what we preach around LGBTQ inclusion,” said Caroline Dean, Associate Pastor at Plymouth.
Several LGBTQ advocacy groups are participating in the event. There will be activities for children and rainbow sherbert ice cream provided for guests.
“It's something that's really important to us as a church, I think primarily because we are a church and so often words like religious freedom or religious liberty are thrown around as justification for homophobic or transphobic legislation or policies and we want to make sure that members of the LGBT community know that that's not all religious communities.” said Gretchen Meyer, the chair of the opening and affirming committee at Plymouth.
Some of the groups that will be at the event include Equality Kansas, GLSEN and Rainbow Kids.
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Park Gazebo. More information can be found on their Facebook page.