Police are in pursuit of a suspect involved in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at Bank of America on 9th and Ohio. Authorities describe the suspect as an Asian female with mid-length hair, wearing a leopard print baseball cap with dark pants, jacket, and mask. The second suspect has yet to be identified.
A call was made from Bank of America on 900 Ohio St. requesting dispatch around 3:00 p.m. when two suspicious figures were seen loitering outside the building. The suspects held people at gunpoint and escaped before police arrived. Police surrounded the building with police tape, shutting down adjacent side streets.
Police took down the tape around 4:30 p.m. and are waiting for involvement from forensics and FBI.
This is a developing story.