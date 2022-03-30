The KU First Nations Student Association is hosting their 33rd annual powwow in conjunction with its 5th annual Indigenous Cultures Festival on April 9, with Student Union Activities hosting a preview event on Thursday.
The events follow last year's virtual hosting of both the powwow and Indigenous Cultures Festival.
“Many powwows went virtual during the pandemic and although it was an adjustment, we worked together and made it happen,” said Tweesna Rose Mills, citizen of the Shoshone-Yakama-Umatilla Nations and FNSA co-chair.
The festival features a number of educational speakers, interactive activities, and children's events, alongside vendors and limited festival merchandise.
The powwow itself will be hosted outside the Lied Center, featuring citizens from a number of nations, including the Haskell Color Guard from Lawrence.
Despite the event’s long history, this is the first time the powwow will be hosted outside of the Lied Center, with prior ceremonies taking place indoors.
“I have been going to KU powwow since it was held in Robinson Gym and so having it outside this year is a huge step forward,” Rose Mills said.
The Indigenous Cultures Festival will start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m., with two powwow ceremonies taking place at both 12 p.m. and 6pm.
FNSA requests that any attendees visit their FAQ page prior to attendance, out of respect for the cultures represented by both the festival and the powwow.