President Joe Biden visited Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, speaking to members of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority about the infrastructure bill that passed in Congress a month ago. Biden spoke to a packed house about, among other things, the benefits for local communities and improvements in public transit, electric grid security and highways that the bill will provide.

Biden noted the need for improving infrastructure, speaking on a variety of topics including improving roads and improving internet. According to the White House, 14.3% of Kansans live in areas which there is no broadband infrastructure that produces useable internet. Biden said that no kid should have to use the Wi-Fi from a restaurant just to be able to get their homework done.

Biden also said that there was a need for America to get back in front of other countries in terms of manufacturing. He spoke heavily about the need for good paying, union jobs, which he claimed his bill would create.

“Right now, the Chinese are ahead of us,” Biden said.

Biden gave his speech in the background of new electric buses that the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority planned to put into use. In June 2020 and again last June, Lawrence received grants to switch some diesel-powered buses with electric buses, which are now in use. The City of Lawrence plans to switch to 100% electric powered buses by 2035.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, standing besides Congresswoman Sharice Davids and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, introduced the president and spoke about how public transit has affected Lucas personally and what benefits President Biden’s bill would bring to KC. Congresswoman Davids also gave remarks, addressing the importance of working across state lines to improve public transit.

President Biden, before speaking about the infrastructure bill, talked about his memories with former Senator Bob Dole, who passed away last week.

Speaking on his character, Biden said that Dole was “a leader of honesty, decency, and good humor.”

Biden also paid tribute to Kansas City Monarchs player Buck O’Neil, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. A bridge named after him in Kansas City will receive funding for repairs under Biden’s infrastructure bill.

This is Biden’s first visit to the KC Metro area since taking office. Jill Biden has already visited the KC Metro area, visiting schools and area businesses in October to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kansas City is the first of several stops that the president plans to make on his “Building A Better America” tour to promote his infrastructure bill.