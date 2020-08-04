Primary election results may be delayed due to COVID-19 safety precautions and a historically high number of advance ballots, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a news release Friday.
Schwab predicted relatively steady voter turnout for the primary election, with a historic increase in mail-in ballots. Approximately 28% of Kansans will vote in the 2020 primary election, Schwab predicted. In 2018, 27% of registered Kansas voters participated in the primary election.
“Our priority has been, and will continue to be, to maintain balance in protecting the health and safety of Kansas voters and election workers while also ensuring the security of Kansas elections,” Schwab said. “If you feel safe going to the grocery store, you should feel safe to vote.”
Voter turnout predictions are based on historical turnout data, advance voting numbers, the number of registered voters in Kansas and competitive races that drive turnout.
A historic number of mail ballots were sent to Kansas voters leading up to the primary election. As of July 31, around 315,000 ballots were sent out, Schwab said. During the same period of the 2018 primary election, 51,211 ballots were mailed to voters. In the 2016 primary election, 53,387 mail-in ballots were sent during the same period.
About 159,000 advance by mail ballots returned to local elections offices, compared with 26,917 in the 2018 primary and 26,795 in 2016.
“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are pleased with the number of Kansas voters who have exercised their right to vote through advance by mail ballots and advance in-person voting. We encourage those who have not voted to do so on Tuesday, August 4,” Schawb said.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received by the local election office by 5:00 p.m. Friday. Ballots can also be dropped off at the election’s office, placed in secure lock boxes or taken to a polling location on election day.
Douglas County rolled out a tool in July that allows voters to track the status of their mail-in ballot.
Advance in-person voting took place through 12 p.m. Monday. As of July 31, 30,762 advance in-person ballots were cast, compared to 40,406 in the 2018 primary election and 28,452 in the 2016 primary election.
Roughly 1.86 million Kansas are registered to vote, Schwab said, but 30% of registered voters in Kansas are not registered with a political party and are unable to participate in the primary election.
Voters can expect to see increased social distancing at the polls and are encouraged to wear masks, though no voter will be turned away for not wearing a mask, Schwab said.
State law requires individuals to show a photo ID when casting an in-person ballot, but voters may use a driver’s license that expired between March 12 and Sept. 15 in both the primary and general election.
Douglas County announced several safety precautions in July, along with changes in polling locations as a result of the pandemic.
Voters and poll workers will be separated by plexiglass shields, workers will wear protective equipment and each voter will be given their own pen and stylus to vote, according to a news release from the County Clerk.
The County Clerk’s office received $135,000 in CARES Act funding through the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office to fund extra protections to prevent the spread of the virus.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrence voters can check their registration and polling location on Douglas County’s website.