After the University of Kansas reopened campus for the fall semester, some professors are deciding to change their class format from in-person to online.
This semester, KU reopened campus at what it called level three operation, meaning the campus would be open at a low density. Classes started as a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid, in order to reduce the amount of students on campus.
At the beginning of the semester, KU journalism professor Charles Marsh was comfortable with having classes in-person.
“I think that I was, in retrospect, I was being selfish about wanting to teach face-to-face, because that’s my preferred method, so I think that was guiding my evaluation of security measures,” Marsh said.
In the first week of class, one of Marsh’s students informed him they had tested positive for COVID-19, and had possibly exposed the class the previous day.
“I sat down to reassess and I thought, ‘I’m keeping students in the classroom for 45 minutes where they could be exposed just because I want to teach in person,’” Marsh said. “[I] thought, if I’m really putting students first, the safest thing to do is move this online.”
Abigail Vegter, a graduate teaching assistant in the political science department, switched her class from in-person to online about four weeks into the semester.
In Vegter’s class, half of the students were coming in person, while the other half was meeting remotely through Microsoft Teams. It was hard to coordinate class discussions when half of the class was remote, Vegter said.
“Not everyone feels safe coming to the classroom and I would never dream of making them come if they felt unsafe,” Vegter said.
Kaylee Marnell, a freshman psychology major from Ottawa, said she had two classes go online about four weeks into the semester.
“I didn’t really feel safe [on campus],” Marnell said.
Katey Hughes, a freshman from Olathe studying information systems, has five of her six classes online. After about one week of school, her professors decided to switch to an online format because they were concerned about COVID-19.
“It just feels like I kind of got cheated a bit,” Hughes said. “If I knew that five out of six of my classes were going to be online, then I definitely would have gone to community college and saved money that way.”
On Sept. 12, KU students were seen holding large, visible social gatherings during the Kansas football game. This mass gathering is what caused journalism professor Patricia Gaston to transition her classes to an online format.
“I told my students, ‘I’m not accusing you all of having been there, but the possibility that you may come in contact with any of those hundreds of people is very good, because there’s only so many of us on campus now,’” Gaston said.
Gaston said when she discussed with her students whether or not to go online, it was a group decision.
“I don’t consider my students to be the problem, I consider them to be part of the solution, so we discussed it,” Gaston said. “I told them it would be a week by week thing, we would make a decision every week.”
Marsh said it’s been a smooth transition from in-person to online classes.
“I’ve been teaching here for 30 years, and this is one of the best classes I’ve ever had,” Marsh said. “I trust them to tell me if it’s not working.”
Gaston said she prefers to be in the classroom with students, so she can know them more personally, but it’s still possible to effectively learn online.
“I do think that if you’re willing to learn, you can do it with any format,” Gaston said. “I think this is just one more way in which we’re all having to learn, and in which we’re all having to impart information.”
Marsh said it’s difficult to see students missing parts of the college experience by having to take classes online.
“There’s value in walking across campus and seeing your friends, and being able to go search the stacks of the library,” Marsh said.