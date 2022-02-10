Sexual assault survivors in Kansas could receive more rights and support throughout the reporting process, if a new bill passes the House Judiciary Committee.
House Bill 2536 aims to support sexual assault survivors by ensuring that they have the right to speak with a sexual assault counselor and have a support person of their choosing present during any medical examinations or interviews with law enforcement, among other protections designed to decrease the trauma associated with reporting an assault.
The bill also gives victims the right to access a free shower following medical examinations if one is available at the facility. Flannery Houston, director of programs at Rise — a national coalition of sexual assault survivors — told the House Judiciary Committee Monday that this aspect is important because forensic medical examinations can take up to six hours and be traumatizing for victims.
“Survivors are left to navigate a confusing and opaque law enforcement and judicial system on their own, while at their most vulnerable,” Houston said.
If the bill passes, medical providers and law enforcement officials will be required to provide information to survivors about their rights and the resources available to them.
“After my assault, I had a hard time figuring out what protections I would be afforded," Houston said. "Had I known that I would have had access to an advocate, and on-hand access to information detailing my rights, I would have felt like the law was on my side."
Multiple survivors shared their support for the bill during Monday's hearing.
Sabrina Sivert, a survivor who spoke at the meeting, said she experienced threats and bullying after she came forward about her assault when she was 18.
"[This bill] would have provided me with an advocate who was on my team, giving me a safe place to go when I was doubted or felt alone," Sivert said.
Cadence Dobias, another survivor who voiced her support for the bill, said she also felt the lack of support when she reported her assault.
"I relived every moment, only to be told there was nothing that could be done,” Dobias said.
Retired police officer Ed Klumpp spoke against the bill on behalf of the Kansas Association Chiefs of Police, Kansas Sheriffs' Association, and Kansas Peace Officers Association. While Klumpp said he fully supports the intent of the bill, he raised concerns about whether the additional protections would delay investigations.
“We need to get support for these victims just as quickly as we can, but it’s also important that we not let that interfere with the speed of at least the initial investigation," Klumpp said.
The bill was introduced on Jan. 25 by Republican representatives Megan Lynn of Olathe and Nick Hoheisel of Wichita, and currently remains in the House Judiciary Committee. If it passes, it will be referred to the Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee.
“I’m here today because I know I am not helpless. We are not helpless," said Caitlyn Ryan, an advocate and survivor from Rise. "We can support survivors, starting by breaking down the barriers faced by survivors in the justice system."
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.