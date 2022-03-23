University of Kansas Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer provided information on the search to find a new dean for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, in an email sent to University staff and faculty Wednesday.
In the message, Bichelmeyer said the University is using a new approach to fill the position, by adding the word “executive” to the job title. John Colombo currently serves as the College’s interim dean.
“Adding a single word to the title may seem inconsequential, yet it will allow us to appeal to and attract a broader range of diverse candidates, including those who might not at first understand the significant opportunities at KU and the great quality of life Lawrence offers,” Bichelmeyer said in the message. “This change also offers advantages that will radiate through the College.”
Bichelmeyer added that it “makes sense to have this structural organization,” however there are challenges that remain. The size of the College makes it difficult for the dean to address all aspects of the organization, Bichelmeyer said.
“The new Executive Dean will take leadership for priorities such as promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for students, staff and faculty in the College; fostering interdisciplinary research and discovery, increasing enrollment and retention of undergraduates, aligning the College strategic plan with Jayhawks Rising, and engaging with KU Endowment in philanthropic activities,” Bichelmeyer said.
Bichelmeyer said this decision was reached through conversations with individuals in the College, as well as across the University.
“Many different and contrary ideas were expressed on how the College should move forward with its new leadership,” Bichelmeyer said. “One thing, though, was clear. The College needs a structure that will allow its leadership to succeed as it supports the people who give its programs value and voice.”
Bichelmeyer said she welcomes thoughts and questions, and encourages those reading to send them to her, or to other members of the search committee.