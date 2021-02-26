The University of Kansas is planning to return to as much in-person instruction as possible for the upcoming fall semester, according to a release from Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer Friday afternoon.
Bichelmeyer said the goal is to offer as many classes that were held in-person prior to the coronavirus pandemic as possible.
“There are many factors that may affect this plan, such as vaccination roll-out and possible surges in infections, and we’ll continue to watch conditions,” Bichelmeyer said. “In our classrooms and workspaces, we’ve been largely successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19 through masking, attention to air flow in buildings and classrooms, physical distancing, and enhanced disinfection and cleaning measures.”
To ensure that the move back to a primarily in-person campus is safe and effective, Bichelmeyer said administration will take full advantage of the available scheduling capacity.
“To help keep campus density low throughout the day we will use the full set of options – scheduling classes earlier and later in the day and using the full week more than we typically have in recent years,” Bichelmeyer said.
KU will work with the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team to develop safety measures ahead of fall semester, while also monitoring CDC and local health department recommendations. Bichelmeyer said administration will keep in mind the need to accommodate students, faculty and staff with health concerns that would prohibit in-person instruction.
Some classes may still have remote learning options available, but not all classes will be able to make accommodations for individual students. As of now, the fall semester will include a Fall Break, Thanksgiving Break, Stop Day and in-person finals.
KU Student Housing continues to offer contracts to current and new students, and also plans to hold a staggered move-in process in the fall.
“Our ability to return to a robust in-person experience rests upon everyone doing their part to curb the spread of COVID,” Bichelmeyer said. “Please stay safe and follow all protective measures, even if you’ve already been vaccinated.”
The provost said there will be an updated plan released at the end of March, prior to enrollment for the fall semester.