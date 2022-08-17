A ceremony for the opening of Phase III of the University of Kansas’ Innovation Park, located on West Campus, took place on Wednesday, as government and academic leaders touted the opportunities for students and economic development it would bring to the University and to Lawrence.
Arvin Agah, the Dean of KU’s School of Engineering, said in an interview that the Engineering School has been involved in previous phases to provide opportunities for students to research and network.
“We work with the engineering companies who are interested in having our students,” Agah said. “Our involvement has been talent, number one. Number two has been research collaboration. So, they have been able to be here and do work with us they otherwise wouldn’t do if they were not here.”
Part of this goal is the Undergraduate Research Fellows program, a program introduced in 2019 which allows students to receive a stipend to research within a professor’s lab. Agah said this program is another vehicle for students to be able to do the research which drives the science of tomorrow.
“Our hope is to have it help with retention,” Agah said. “These are potential future graduate [students].”
Among the speakers at the ceremony were Chancellor Douglas Girod, Governor Laura Kelly, Lawrence Mayor Courtney Shipley, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Angela Martinez, the regional director for the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
In a speech to attendees of the ceremony, Chancellor Douglas Girod said that this new building would be providing new opportunities for those both in the industry and for students, as well as keeping KU graduates in Kansas.
“As a university, a big part of what we do is help provide the workforce to keep the economic engine of the state of Kansas going,” Girod said. “41% of our students come from outside of the state of Kansas. In 2020 40% of those out of state students stayed in Kansas with $70 million worth of wages.”
In her speech, Governor Kelly said that based on the information she’s seen, the new campus is incredibly important.
“This campus provides a place for companies, industry experts and students to collaborate and develop solutions to major challenges,” Kelly said. “It enables our state to not just keep up with economic trends, but to set them ourselves.”
Companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland, Clark & Enerson, the Kansas Department of Transportation, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals have all signed on for this phase of the project. Girod said in an interview that it will not just be engineering students who get opportunities out of this project - there will be opportunities for students in other majors as well.
“One of the reasons established companies came here was to interact with you guys,” Girod said. “They know they want first shot at the best time, if you will. And so the opportunity to interact with students while they’re still in school, gives them some experience, chops in their career, but also gives them sort of first pass and helping to recruit some of those [students].”
Girod also said that part of the next steps was to spread the word to students that this building exists.
“Most students don’t know it exists,” Girod said. “I think our students just need to come over and learn about what it is and see what opportunities this could create for them.”
The KU Innovation Park was developed through a partnership with the City of Lawrence government, Douglas County government, the University and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.