Earlier this month, KU Public Safety Office tweeted in response to a “sexual assault day” post circulating social media, saying it would increase patrols in response. Public Safety Deputy Chief James Druen told the Kansan that a concerned community member called the office reporting the post, discovered on Yik Yak, which has since been deleted.
According to two screenshots independently shown to the Kansan by students, an anonymous user on Yik Yak declared Feb. 3 as “Sexual Assault day” and encouraged people to participate in a “game” that assigned points based on the number and location of sexual assaults committed.
Druen said officers did not observe or receive any reports of activity related to the post.
“We have never had this sort of post at the University of Kansas, as far as we are aware,” Druen said in his email. “We found similar things that had been posted in other communities at various times in the past but do not have evidence of a direct connection between them and the post on Yik Yak.”
Hunter Schram, a freshman from Topeka, and Jamie Conejo, a freshman from Kansas City, Kansas, both learned about the post through a "University of Kansas Class of 2026" Snapchat group. Schram showed a screenshot she took when the post was circulated in the group.
"It probably got downgraded really fast," Schram said. "I think most people found out through the KU Snapchat. The fact that the police were contacted and responded to the post made me feel safer.”
Conejo learned about the post through Yik Yak screenshots of people reacting to the deleted message, advising his friends to stay home.
Public Safety officer Jack Campbell told the Kansan that police have no other information to share about the identity of the poster.
“Posts like this have a very real impact upon people," Campbell said. "The KU Police Department and the University of Kansas take them very seriously."
Student Body President Sadie Williams had not heard of the Yik Yak incident until contacted by the Kansan.
“There is no excuse for harming or threatening to harm another student or person, regardless of if it’s physical or emotional trauma,” Williams said. “Our campus has wonderful preventative resources and education through SAPEC, and any students who need someone to talk to confidentially should utilize the Care Coordinator, Melissa Foree. She also is an expert on connecting individuals who have encountered sexual violence with any and all resources and support.”
If you are concerned about your or someone’s immediate well-being, call 911.
You can call or text the 24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline toll-free at 988.
You can also schedule your first and follow-up appointments at KU Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 785-864-2277. All Kansas students can access 24/7 free mental health support through the MySSP website and app, available on Android and iOS. You can also call MySSP at 1-866-408-2828.
The Lawrence Memorial Hospital emergency department provides 24/7 crisis mental health services. You can receive in-patient care and speak with a social worker to develop a safety plan.
Mental health outpatient care is available through the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. Bert Nash accepts most insurance, including Tricare. Register for services online or call 785-843-9192 any time, 24/7.
The 24/7 toll-free National Sexual Assault Hotline run by the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network is -800-656-4673, and further resources are available online.