A press release by the University of Kansas announced on Friday that there were higher levels of crime on campus in 2021 than in 2020, but slightly less than in 2019.
The KU Public Safety Office announced that they have recorded 474 criminal offenses on campus, up 41% from 2020. Property crimes, such as theft and criminal damage to property, made up the biggest share of reported crimes, followed by violent crimes, including assault, sex offenses and weapons violations.
Chief of Police Nelson Mosley said in the press release that although crimes were rising again, this was due to the number of people on campus rising. KU Public Safety Office recorded 483 criminal offenses on campus in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The numbers reflect that more people were back to living on campus and that KU returned to a more pre-pandemic level of activities in 2021,” Mosley said. “I would like to credit the crime rate staying under the pre-pandemic level to all who played a part in watching over the campus as well as the investments made by the university into technologies that help deter crime.”
You can view the crime numbers for this year here.